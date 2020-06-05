A WINNING MENTALITY: From unassuming lineman, to high-profile goalie, Zach Wiese thrived

The similarities between Zach Wiese’s two favorite sports — and more specifically the positions he plays — pretty much end at squeezing into layers of padding.
Outside of that, there isn’t a lot of crossover between football and hockey.
Aside from the obvious, such as playing surface and overall structure of each sport, the chief distinction between the two sports boils down to mindset. Being an offensive lineman, Wiese is literally on the front line of the offense while in hockey, he’s the absolute back line of the defense.
The mentality required to succeed at the level Wiese did for four years at Owatonna High School requires a unique blend of mental toughness and aptitude, because the psychological dichotomy between his duties is about as vast as humanly possible.
So how did he do it? How did he rise to such an elite level in both sports? How did he balance receiving little fanfare and credit as a “blue collar” offensive lineman with switching mental gears and playing beneath an ultra-intense microscope on the ice?
“In football, you never really get looked at when you’re out there blocking and letting the offense gain all the yards,” Wiese said. “The coaches notice, but if a guy gets 300 yards, the credit obviously goes to him. In hockey, you are always in the spotlight as a goalie. When you have a good game, everyone notices. When you have a bad game, people notice that, too.”
“But I love the spotlight, and as long as my team wins, I love the attention.”
In almost three full years as a starting offensive lineman, which included two seasons at guard and nine games at center as a senior, Wiese earned four combined first-team all-conference or all-district nods. He was named the Lineman of the Year in the Big Southeast District this past season and invited to play in the annual Minnesota Football Showcase in Minneapolis.
On the ice, he was equally successful, spending two full seasons as the Huskies’ No. 1 goalie, leaving the program as the school’s all-time leader in wins at the position.
Oh, and he was a starter on both of Owatonna’s most recent Class 5A state championship football teams, earned all-conference honorable mention consideration in baseball last year, named the Junior Male Athlete of the Year in 2019 and the Oldenburg Senior Male Athlete of the Year in 2020.
“It was so much fun,” Wiese said. “I’ll never forget all the times I was able to be there with my friends and accomplish everything we did.”
Wiese was (and still is) a consummate leader and captained both the football and hockey teams as a senior. Unsurprisingly, his fondest memories bring him back to team success. As a sophomore, he was the youngest player on the team that blasted Elk River in the Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium, and being able to bask in the glory with his older brother, Mitch, is something he will always cherish, calling the experience “unforgettable.”
“I really don’t have any other words that can describe it beyond that,” he added.
In many ways, though, Wiese takes more pride in what the Huskies accomplished in 2018. Despite the buzz and hoopla that accompanied OHS after plowing its way to a title in 2017, he felt like his team was over-looked in the greater Minnesota high school football landscape entering his junior season. Owatonna retained the top spot in the Class 5A state poll from start to finish that year, but had lost a massive chunk of its top-flight stars from the season before, including the school’s all-time leading passer, three record-breaking receivers, two all-district linebackers, most of its offensive and defensive lines and even its kicker. Despite retaining all-world tailback Jason Williamson, Wiese believes the common sentiment around the state was that the Huskies were “carried” by the heralded Class of 2018.
“People said we weren’t going to repeat,” Wiese said. “And then to win every game and beat St. Thomas in the championship — that was special.”
As much as he accomplished on the gridiron, though, Wiese always knew his long-term athletic future was going to be on the ice, and more specifically, directly in front of the net.
“Coming into high school, I knew I wanted to play hockey (in college),” Wiese said. “I wasn’t all that big and even as I got bigger and stronger and had success in football, I always knew in the back of my mind that I wanted to stay with hockey long-term.”
Planting the seed for a potential post-high school hockey career, Wiese dedicated himself to the sport in the long off-season months prior to his junior and senior seasons, attending a number of elite camps and participating in organized leagues that included many of the best players in the state.
“I knew if wanted to move on and play in college, I was going to have to ramp up how much off-season hockey I was committed to,” Wiese said. “It was basically up to me and my parents and they were on board with putting me in these summer hockey programs and I think I got a lot better because of it.”
For now, his plan is to play two years of juniors with the intention of ultimately attending a four-year university in the fall of 2022. He has already signed to play for the Rochester Grizzlies next winter.