Whether or not the Owatonna girls basketball team hosts a quarterfinal game in the Section 1-4A tournament comes down to the next few days.
After Monday night's 59-52 loss against Northfield (9-4) at Owatonna High School, the Huskies (6-9) are locked in a tight battle with Rochester John Marshall (7-6) for that important No. 4 seed.
If Owatonna is able to handle a difficult final two games of the season Thursday at home against Class AAA No. 17 Red Wing (8-5) and Saturday on the road at Class AAA No. 13 Mankato East (13-3), then it might be in a position to argue itself into that home game, especially considering the Huskies topped the Rockets by double digits March 5 in Rochester. Rochester John Marshall, however, has its own potential resume boosters still remaining on the schedule. It travels to play at Class 4A No. 6 Rochester Mayo (13-1) on Thursday and hosts Northfield on Saturday.
If the Rockets win out — or even just beat Northfield and remain competitive with Mayo — they will likely be eyeing that No. 3 seed in the section tournament, bumping Northfield down to No. 4 and delivering Owatonna a road quarterfinal matchup against the Raiders.
"We could play (Northfield) the first game," Owatonna coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa said. "We played JM on Friday and we could play them the first game. This next week with Red Wing, Northfield barely beat Red Wing in overtime and they played them really tight. If Red Wing is not shooting as well it'll be a better game for us, but we have to come out and be talking on defense to get ready for sections. The intensity is going to be high every single game, so we definitely need to bring it this coming week."
The blueprint for the final two regular-season games likely revolves around duplicating the effort from the second half Monday and discarding the performance from the first few minutes of the first half.
The Raiders jumped out to a double-digit lead after the first seven minutes and stretched that advantage to as many as 15 points with three minutes remaining in the first half. A strong close to the first half trimmed the deficit for Owatonna to 32-22, and at multiple points in the second half the Huskies fought back within six points.
Part of that was limiting Northfield's second-chance points and Owatonna utilizing its own aggressiveness to haul in offensive boards. The game finished with the Huskies racking up an 18-11 advantage in offensive rebounds.
"I said if you don't box out you're coming out," Hugstad-Vaa said. "It has to be every time. Everyone has to box out every time and I think we did a better job of that in the second half."
The other facet of improvement in the second half simplifies into better teamwork and communication on both ends of the floor.
"We were moving the ball, being a little more patient on offense and playing better defense," Hugstaad-Vaa said. "We got hit with some hard screens when we weren't talking as well in the first half, so we went into a zone in the second half. Once we started to move the ball, set better screens and see each other and not rush on offense we started to do much better."