Former all-state football player and University of Minnesota defensive lineman, Andrew Stelter, was recently drafted by the Los Angeles Wildcats of the upstart XFL.
Stelter — a 2014 Owatonna High School graduate and captain of the 2013 Class 5A state championship team — spent four years with the Gophers, and after graduating in early 2018, played in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football for the San Diego Fleet.
After the AAF folded, Stelter maintained his comprehensive training regimen and was one of just 240 individuals from a pool of more than 1,000 to have his named called by the XFL, which is owned Vince McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment.
According to the XFL’s official web site, the league will follow a similar structure as the original XFL did in 2001, with eight teams, centrally owned and operated by the league and spread across the United States in markets currently, or recently represented, by a NFL franchises and will compete in a 10-game regular season followed by a two-week postseason in the winter and spring months, after Super Bowl LIV.
The XFL will pay its players an average salary of $55,000, according to a report from Pro Football Talk. The league notified player agents in a memo that says individuals drafted and retained by teams will become full-time XFL employees starting Dec. 4 and will stay employed through May 31 if they remain on a roster.
The Wildcats’ head coach is Winston Moss, a former longtime assistant with the Green Bay Packers. Notable members of his staff include former USC and UCLA offensive coordinator, Norm Chow, and former Super Bowl champion, Pepper Johnson.
The first week of games will take place Feb. 8 and Feb. 9.