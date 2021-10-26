As fall sports gradually come to an end with section playoffs taking place, winter sports are just around the corner. Building into the anticipation for the 2021-22 boys basketball season, the Owatonna Huskies were announced as a participant for an event to close out December.
Breakdown Sports announced the schedule for it’s 2021 Breakdown Capitol City Classic, which takes place on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 at the University of St. Thomas and Concordia University, St. Paul.
On Dec. 29 at 1:15 p.m., the Huskies are slated to face off against the Robbinsdale Armstrong Falcons, who are coming off a semifinals loss in the Section 6-4A playoffs in the 2020-21 season, at Concordia University, St. Paul.
The following day, Owatonna will face off against the Osseo Orioles, which will also be played at Concordia University, St. Paul and is set to be played at 11:30 a.m. The Orioles are coming off a semifinals loss in the Section 5-4A tournament in the 2020-21 season.
The Breakdown Capitol City Classic will also feature other prominent teams in the top rankings among Class 4A and 3A, which includes defending Class 4A champions Wayzata and a pair of Class 3A top 10 teams in South St. Paul and Richfield.