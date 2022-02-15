The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers traveled to Blue Earth on Monday in search of a bounce back win following a tough loss to Triton. The Panthers got what they needed with a 64-57 win over the hosting Blue Earth Area Buccaneers behind a big second half run.
According to NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg, the Panthers got off to a slow start and couldn’t match some of the shots that BEA were getting to go down, putting them into as much as a 30-12 hole.
“We started out the game a little slow,” Lundberg said. “Blue Earth came out and hit a bunch of shots and we couldn't get much to go in. “
Lundberg credits a made 3-pointer to cut it to 30-15 as a major turning point for NRHEG and led the Panthers to go on a 15-5 run to close out the first half.
Thanks to their hot start, the Buccaneers still led 35-27 at halftime, but their eight point lead was anything but safe against a NRHEG team that was hitting its stride.
The Panthers went on a 15-7 run to open the second half to tie the game up at 42-42 and traded the lead with the Buccaneers. NRHEG pulled ahead by one, but BEA capitalized on a look from beyond the arc and a layup off an inbound to go back up by four points with nearly five minutes remaining.
Stingy defense, open on offense and burning the Buccaneers on a few transitional buckets helped NRHEG pull back ahead and build up a near-10 point lead with under a minute remaining to secure the win.
“It was fun for the guys to play the way they did and battle back and beat a very good team on the road,” Lundberg said.
Senior forward Tyrone Wilson, senior guard Porter Peterson and sophomore guard Daxter Lee combined for 50 of NRHEG’s 64 points.
Wilson led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds, Peterson added 16 points and Daxter Lee added 14 points and six rebounds. Senior forward Jack Olson and sophomore guard Sam Olson both added seven points each.
With the nonconference win, NRHEG improves to 12-9 overall and remains steady at 7-6 in Gopher Conference play. The Panthers will return to conference play Friday night when they go on the road against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.