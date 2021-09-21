The Owatonna volleyball team traveled to Farmington on Saturday to take part in the Farmington Tournament. The Huskies played in four matches and posted a .500 record, going 2-2 on matches for the day.
The first matchup saw Owatonna face off against the Winona Winhawks, where the Huskies would sweep the Winhawks in two sets to claim their first victory of the day.
The Huskies were led by junior outside hitter Ava Eitrheim, who recorded six kills and two blocks, and sophomore outside hitter Mehsa Krause, who posted three kills and two blocks. Junior outside hitter Lauren Bangs led the team in kills with seven.
The next matchup saw the Huskies fall 2-0 to the Mounds View Mustangs, falling to 1-1 on the day. Krause led the team in kills with six kills, along with three kills from Eitrheim and two kills from Bangs. Junior setter Isabella Barrie posted a team-high three ace serves.
Owatonna would fall 2-0 in two games straight, as the Huskies were downed by the Rosemount Irish in Owatonna’s third game of the day. Bangs and Krause led the team in this game with Bangs putting up five kills and Krause recording seven kills and two blocks. Sophomore middle blocker Samantha Bogen recorded three blocks as well.
In the Huskies final game of the day, they would bounce back in the win column after defeating the St. Charles Fighting Saints 2-0. Bangs recorded a team high eight kills in the win. Eitrheim also recorded five kills and four blocks, along with three kills and two blocks from Krause to cement Owatonna’s 2-2 record on the day.