The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva wrestling team got one last boost of confidence before the Section 2A tournament that’s rapidly approaching. The Panthers defeated Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland 40-39 off an extra point being awarded for win criteria and defeated Stewartville 48-28.
“Our team continues to wrestle well as we were able to pick up wins in our last two matches of our regular season,” said NRHEG head coach Shawn Larson. “We had great efforts from Nikolas Petsinger, Clay Stenzel, and George Roesler who each won two matches tonight in our victories. Aden Berg, Ralph Roesler, and Makota Misgen were also unbeaten on the night, but received forfeits in one of the matches.”
NRHEG 40, GMLOS 39
NRHEG started off in a 21-0 hole through the first four weight classes with three losses by fall and one by decision before Nikolas Petsiger at 132 pounds got the Panthers on the board with a pin over Drake Payne at one minute, 52 seconds.
GMLOS rattled off three falls at 138, 145 and 152 before Caly Stenzel kicked off a huge comeback run for NRHEG. Stenzel pinned Ayden Stier at 2:02 and cut the lead down to 39-12.
George Roesler followed it up at 170 by pinning Zac Gehling at 1:04 and with forfeit wins for Aden Berg at 192 and Ralph Roesler at 195, NRHEG was back within nine points.
At 220, NRHEG’s Ben Hagen pinned Rowan Sween at 3:52 and set up Makota Misgen with a must-win match against GMLOS’ Lucca Sween at 285.
Misgen delivered in a 7-2 decision to tie the dual at 39-39, but NRHEG was awarded an extra point for meeting win criteria to secure the victory over GMLOS.
NRHEG 48, Stewartville 28
The Panthers started out down 10-0 with losses at 106 and 113, but Annabelle Petsinger got NRHEG on the right track by pinning Elijah Schei at 1:37.
Stewartville picked up a fall at 126, but Nikolas Petsinger immediately responded for NRHEG with a 24 second pin over Wyatt Jacobson.
Harbor Cromwell at 152 pounds started another big run for NRHEG following a fall at 138 and a 4-0 decision at 145 in favor of Stewartville. Cromwell picked up a pin at 3:18 and was followed by pins by Stenzel at 160 (1:30), George Roesler at 170 (1:16), Berg at 182 (1:59) and Ralph Roesler at 195 (0:40).
Hagen fell to Chistian Sackett in an 11-6 decision and Misgen was awarded a forfeit victory to close out the dual.
“Hopefully we can carry this momentum into the Section 2A Team Tournament [Thursday],” Larson said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this team. Our wrestlers have been working hard and are deserving of their recent successes.“
The Section 2A tournament begins Thursday where the No. 5 seeded Panthers will face No. 4 seeded Blue Earth Area. The winner will likely move on to face No. 1 seeded Maple River/United South Central in the semifinals Saturday afternoon.