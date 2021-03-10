The Owatonna boys hockey team heads into the postseason on a three-game win streak with an opening round home game likely on the horizon.
Owatonna closed out the regular season in style, downing Red Wing 9-1 Wednesday night at Steele County Four Seasons Centre.
Senior forward Casey Johnson recorded a hat trick, while senior forward Zach Kubicek and junior forward Caleb Vereide each scored twice.
"For me, I just wanted to see good effort," said Owatonna head coach Josh Storm. "I thought our guys worked hard. That's kind of our Achilles (heel). I thought our effort was pretty good today and that's one of the things, just getting to the net offensively."
The Huskies (12-4-1, 8-1-1 Big 9) wasted no time attacking the Wingers (4-9-1, 2-7-1), putting up three shots on goal in the first 57 seconds. Those attempts were fruitless, but a power play goal by Casey Pederson 5:17 into the game on the assist from Kubicek and senior Wyatt Oldefendt got the scoring going.
Owatonna finished the night 3-for-8 on power plays, though the five misses came in the third period when Red Wing racked up penalties after the result was in hand.
"Our power play was our biggest issue early in the year and now it's one of our biggest strengths, which is good going into playoffs like we are," Storm said. "The three we let them go on they scored and moved the puck really well. Our top power play is a good power play unit. They possess pucks well and they make really smart decisions. It's clicking now and it feels pretty good with that happening."
Johnson scored on an assist from junior forward Sam Sampson with 46 seconds to go in the period.
The Huskies led shots on goal 19-3 in the first.
Owatonna's advantage in that stat was cut to 15-9 in the second, though that's when it began to pull away.
Vereide cashed in a power play chance on the assist from Joey Dub 2:35 into the second period.
Spanning two previous meetings, Owatonna held Red Wing scoreless for 78:56 of game time until senior defenseman Hayden Zylka ended the shutout on the assist from team points leader senior forward Evan Petersmeyer and senior forward Matt Ramstad.
That was the only blemish for Owatonna senior goalie True Gieseke who stopped 13 of 14 shots (.929). Red Wing senior Calyn Blue stopped 36 of 45 shots (.800).
Kubicek offered a swift response, scoring 39 seconds later to push the lead back to three. Johnson added assists on ensuing goals in the period to Vereide and Kubicek.
Johnson's find to Kubicek was the highlight of the night. They expertly traded the puck, ending the exchange with Johnson putting the puck right on Kubicek's stick.he put the puck right on Kubicek's stick on the backdoor cut.
"I liked the one where I passed to Casey Johnson and he passed it back and just kind of backdoor," Kubicek said. "That was a nice play."
Storm concurred.
"On the offensive side they did a really good job, they pushed the pace and made some unbelievable goals," Storm said of Kubicek and Johnson. "That back and forth (goal) was ridiculous."
Johnson scored on a 5-on-3 power play 2:59 into the third period on the assist from Pederson and Kubicek. He completed the hat trick with 5:19 to play on an assist from Vereide and Pederson.
"Just using my speed and the players around me to get by their 'D,'" Johnson said of his big night. "Finding a good balance."
Junior forward Tanner Stendel notched his team leading 13th goal of the season on an assist from Johnson to cap the scoring with 5:32 remaining.
Owatonna is 7-0 against Red Wing since Red Wing joined the Big 9 Conference in the 2014-15 season. The last five wins came by three or more goals.
"I'm just glad we ended on a good note," Kubicek said. "Winning 9-1 always feels pretty good even though it wasn't the greatest team. We were missing quite a few players so I think in a way we played for them."
Owatonna now awaits seeding for the Section 1AA playoffs, which begin at high seeds March 18. The Huskies are the second-highest ranked section team in the QRF Class AA rankings, though Storm anticipates his team will receive the No. 3 or 4 seed out of nine.
Lakeville South (14-0-1) is a lock for the top seed and a first-round bye. Lakeville North (9-5-2) figures to be in the top three with Northfield (11-5-1), Rochester Mayo (11-4-1) and Hastings (11-6-0) all with similar records.
"I'm just really looking forward to continuing on here and playing high-level hockey," Storm said. "I think this team has the potential to knock teams off. It should be a home game Thursday, which should be exciting. I'm just excited to face good teams, we've played well against good teams lately."