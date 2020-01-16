I have been contemplating writing a column about the Minnesota Timberwolves for quite some time, but simply hadn’t gotten around.
Until now.
With the empty sports schedule that comes in the middle of the week and my local feature having fallen through at the last minute — you can blame that nasty flu bug that has been floating around for that one — I think now is just about the perfect time to get this done.
A good place to start would be the breaking news that Jeff Teague and Traveon Graham have been traded to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Allen Crabbe. This deal was announced and confirmed by a number of media outlets on Thursday afternoon.
The two main pieces in the deal — Teague and Crabbe — are on “expiring contracts,” meaning they will become free agents at the end of the season. There is almost no chance that Crabbe will sign with Minnesota in the offseason, so the Wolves are basically renting the journeyman shooting guard for a couple of months before saying "adios."
This move signifies one thing: The tear-down has officially begun.
When Teague signed with Minnesota before the 2017-18 season, it seemed like a decent move. Ricky Rubio had just jettisoned to Utah and the team was in need of a proven point guard to join newly-minted franchise centerpiece Jimmy Butler. I, for one, was all for the move when it initially went down and thought he would at the very least off-set the loss of Rubio.
My how much has changed.
Since June 22, 2017 — the day it was announced that Minnesota had finalized a trade with Chicago to land Butler in exchange for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 16 pick in the NBA Draft — things have only gone downhill for the Timberwolves.
Buzzing from the Butler news and blinded by the haze of excitement, no one could have predicted that the franchise had reached its modern-day peak on that fateful summer night. I can distinctly remember being on vacation in Atlanta and sitting down to watch the NBA Draft when I first saw the news. Butler had been one of my favorite players to watch since his senior season at Marquette, and now he was going to suit up for the team I had been cheering for since I was a kid.
Butler immediately brought a level of legitimacy to the team and elevated the play on the floor. He put the team on his shoulders for more than three months and carried them to a 36-26 record — good enough for the third-best record in the Western Conference.
And then, the beginning of the end.
On Feb. 24, 2018, Butler went down with an injury that was later diagnosed as a torn meniscus. The Wolves didn’t immediately crater, but without their star wing, things slowly began to disintegrate over the next two months. They gradually stumbled from near the top of the standings and found themselves battling for their playoff lives heading into the final game of the regular season against the Denver Nuggets. With Butler back in the lineup, Minnesota won that game, but was summarily bounced from the postseason against the Houston Rockets in Round 1.
Following a tumultuous offseason that was rife with blatant indications that he was unhappy in Minnesota, the 2018-19 season started with Butler awkwardly still on the roster, but demanding a trade seemingly on a daily basis.
With essentially zero leverage in the situation — Butler was set to become a free agent at the end of the season — the front office had no choice but to grant him his wishes and shipped him off to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for a couple of solid starters in Robert Covington and Dario Saric on Nov. 10, 2018.
Fast forward 14 months and where exactly does the franchise stand? Former head coach/general manager Tim Thibodeaux has since been replaced by Ryan Saunders on the bench and Gersson Rosas in the front office. Saric is in Phoenix after a draft day trade with the Suns and now Teague is off to Atlanta.
As for Covington, there is little chance he remains with Minnesota beyond next month’s trade deadline as a number of teams have already expressed interest in the versatile “3 and D” small forward. Covington is undoubtedly a useful player, just not on a sinking team that currently sits 10 games under .500 and well outside the playoff picture.
Couple that with the fact that star center Karl-Anthony Towns hasn’t soon the floor in more than a month, and we have a full-fledged mess on our hands.
Basically, since finishing 36-46 and missing the 16-team NBA playoffs last season, the Timberwolves have somehow managed to find a way to take a step backwards. They lost 11 consecutive games in a slide that lasted for essentially the entire month of December and have shown no signs of getting out of the mud, especially without Towns.
So, what are fans supposed to think? How are they supposed to respond to what looks like yet another long-term rebuilding project? This franchise has missed the postseason 14 of the last 15 seasons and has never reached beyond the Western Conference Finals, so patience is understandably running thin.
The only thing I can do is accept the reality of the situation and perhaps explain the best I can what the organization might be thinking. It looks like they are fully leaning into the idea of rookie Jarrett Culver as the team’s point guard of the future. In theory, that sounds like a decent plan. At 6-foot-6, the Texas Tech product boasts elite size for the position and projects as a really good defender, but he’s far from the total package. If he was, Culver would have easily gone No. 1 or No. 2 in the draft. Instead, he went No. 6, and that’s because there are some major questions about his shooting ability and capacity to not only draw fouls, but consistently convert at the line in the rare instances when he actually gets there.
When you think of the League’s best ball-handlers — because the word “point guard” is becoming somewhat immaterial in the modern NBA — guys like James Harden, Damian Lillard, Steph Curry, Kemba Walker and Kyrie Irving come to mind. Each one of those guys not only draws a high volume of fouls, but shoots 80% or better from the stripe.
Even as he’s improved his counting stats over the last 15 days, Culver has averaged less that 1.5 free throw attempts per game in the span and is shooting 54.5% from the line.
And speaking of the modern NBA — a game that values 3-pointers more than ever before — Culver is shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc. There’s no way to spin that number. Rookie or not, making slightly more than a quarter of your shots from beyond the arc is just plain bad.
As for the remaining pieces, Towns is obviously still the main guy moving forward, but its going to take more than him and a decent-sized young point guard with questionable shooting abilities to give fans hope and establish a solid foundation for the future.
Andrew Wiggins has shown some growth this season — increasing his scoring average from last year by more than four points per game and handing out a career-high 3.3 assists — but how much can he be trusted? He’s displayed what was thought to be decent development in the past, only to take steps backwards. For instance, he averaged a career-best 23.6 points per game in his third season only to dip well-below 20 for the next two seasons. He’s never been a great shooter and hasn’t reached status as an elite defender that so many people projected when he was drafted in 2014.
Furthermore, Wiggins is hogging a massive piece of the annual salary cap with his 5-year, $147,710,00 deal that went into effect at the beginning of last season. That number wouldn’t be a problem if he was playing at an All-Star level, but he’s not.
Outside of Josh Okogie — who is projected as nothing more than a useful, defensive-minded role player — the remaining players on the current roster don't appear to be part of the team’s long-term plans.
So, yeah, this is a complete rebuild. And the first step to getting past the disappointment is to accept it. Wolves fans have been through this before, so the steps are familiar.
Hopefully optimism is just around the corner. The Wolves are well on their way to a high draft pick, so the player they select, in theory, is going to be a part of the solution.
Only time will tell.