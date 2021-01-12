VARSITY ROSTER
Sarah Kingland, senior
Avery Ahrens, junior
Holly Buytaert, junior
Audrey Simon, junior
Lexi Mendenhall, junior
Lauren Sommers, junior
Hillary Haarstad, junior
Maggie Newhouse, junior
Ari Shornock, junior
Taylor Schlauderaff, junior
Morgan Miller, junior
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 14 — at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 16 — vs. Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21 — at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 23 — vs. Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 26 — at Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 29 — at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 1 — at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 5 — at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 8 — vs. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 12 — at Winona, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 16 — vs. Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 19 — vs. Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 23 — at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 26 — vs. Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
March 2 — vs. Winona, 7:30 p.m.
March 5 — at Rochester John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
March 8 — vs. Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
March 12 — vs. Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
KEY MATCHUPS
Jan. 14 at Mankato East — A relative surprise of last season was the success of a super-young Cougar squad. With six of the 10 players listed on last year’s roster being freshmen, and with only one senior, Mankato East slugged its way to an 11-11 mark in the Big 9 with a season split against Owatonna. With the Cougars set to be only more experienced this year, and a similar maturation expected from the Huskies and their 10-player junior class, these might be a pair of teams that are set to take a jump up the conference standings. These two teams will also play Feb. 19 in Owatonna.
Jan. 29 at Albert Lea — Last season, the Tigers were among the bigger surprises in the Big 9 Conference. After a 3-17 conference campaign in 2018-19, Albert Lea surged to a 9-13 mark in the Big 9 and registered a season split against Owatonna — which included an overtime win for the Huskies — plus a 17-point victory against second-place Rochester Mayo in the regular-season finale. After losing only a pair of seniors to graduation, most of last season’s team is back again this year for the Tigers, including junior Taya Jeffrey, who was last season's leading scorer. These two teams will also play Feb. 16 in Owatonna.
Feb. 23 at Northfield — These two geographic rivals split the two-game season series in 2019-20, with Northfield registering a 60-47 win at home before Owatonna nabbed a 53-52 victory in its home triumph. The Huskies will be led by senior Sarah Kingsland, who recently committed to Division II Minnesota State, Moorhead, and led last season’s team in scoring. She’ll be supported by an enormous junior class this season. Northfield, meanwhile, is paced by senior Annika Richardson, who will play at Division III Wheaton College next season. Surroudning her is a familiar group, since the Raiders return every player from a team last season that didn't have a senior on the roster. These two teams will also play March 8 in Owatonna.