For most of Monday night’s game between Owatonna and Red Wing, the Huskies and the hosting Wingers were in lockstep. There was one key exception that leaned Red Wing's way and played a major role in a 60-54 loss for Owatonna: free throws.
In a game where the teams put up nearly identical stats, with a slight edge going to the Huskies, the difference in free throw percentage was one of the biggest differences.
In a six-point point final, Red Wing made 12 of 22 free throws. On the other hand, Owatonna made 7 of 20 attempts.
Outside of that, the Huskies edged out the Wingers in field goal percentage (44% vs 41.2%), rebounding (38-31) and outscored them 28-24 in the paint.
They mirrored each other in 3-point percentage at 30% (3 of 10 for Owatonna, 6 of 20 for Red Wing) and both teams finished with 15 assists.
Senior forward Lexi Mendenhall and senior guard Hillary Haarstad led the way for the Huskies.
Mendenhall posted a team-high 14 points to go along with her five rebounds, one steal and one block. She shot 6-for-10 from the field and went 2 of 4 on 3-pointers. Haarstad recorded 13 points, two rebounds and two assists while going 6 of 9 from the floor.
Senior guard Holly Buytaert led the team in rebounding with 10 and tied with fellow senior guard Avery Ahrens with four assists.
After dropping to 1-2 on the season, Owatonna looks to bounce back when it returns home Thursday night to host the Farmington Tigers.