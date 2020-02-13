'It’s been a heckuva ride': Tight-knit, ultra-talented trio have helped transform girls sports at Medford High School (copy)

MEDFORD — Sitting side-by-side behind an oversized maroon cloak draped over a table inscribed with the words “MEDFORD” atop “Home of the Tigers” in gold lettering, three of the most influential female athletes in the school’s history prepared to sign their respective college Celebratory Forms late Tuesday afternoon.
At least two dozen people — a mixture of classmates, family, friends, coaches and other members of the community — showed up for the special occasion, spilling into the cavernous foyer just beyond the main entrance to the high school.
With cell phones tilted and cameras clicking, Emma Kniefel, Izzy Reuvers and Kiley Nihart smiled for a few photos before signing on the dotted line.
And that was it.
The deed went by in the swoop of a pen and was rather anticlimactic, but the significance wasn’t misplaced by anyone in attendance, particularly for the trio in front of the lens.
Moments after gathering with her family and smiling for a few final pictures, Kniefel peeled away from the crowd and took a few moments to reflect on her recruiting process. She talked about how she turned down the opportunity to play at the Division II level — declining at least one full athletic scholarship — and about how the school she ultimately committed to, Gustavus Adolphus, welcomed her with open arms even after she originally turned them down.
The talented senior guard spoke optimistically about her future with the Gusties and sounded genuinely excited about taking the next step in her basketball career. It was only when she was asked about her past that the bittersweet finality of the situation sank in — at least for a moment. Having already decided not to participate in a spring sport, it hit Kniefel that regardless of how her team performs in the forthcoming postseason, her time as a Medford Tiger will draw to a close in the next month.
“I mean, our freshman year we won six games and then last year we went undefeated in the regular season, so we have been on both sides,” she said, trying to hold back tears that had already welled to the surface. “Man, it’s been a heckuva ride for us.”
A heckuva ride indeed.
Kniefel, Reuvers and Nihart have not only served as the backbone of the girls basketball team that won the 2018 Gopher Conference championship and accumulated a sparkling 44-4 combined record over the past two seasons, but also played enormous roles in what was a thrilling two-year ride for the volleyball team. As juniors, the Tigers captivated the state by making an improbable run all the way to the Class A state championship match before following it up by capturing another Section 1-A championship this past fall and bringing home a third-place trophy from the Xcel Energy Centre. In six combined matches at state in two years, the Tigers finished with a 4-2 record.
The three also played softball together for two seasons before Kniefel and Nihart decided to join the track and field team last spring. Reuvers remained on the diamond and ultimately decided to commit to Gustavus as a multi-talented utility player.
As for Nihart, she was intent on playing volleyball since her freshman year of high school and explored her options at a number of different colleges. After taking several visits and remaining in contact with numerous Division III schools, the 5-foot-5 libero felt most at comfortable at Rochester Community and Technical College and made her verbal pledge to the Yellowjackets’ wildly successful program this winter.
“As a sport I really enjoyed volleyball more growing up and being influenced by my sister and watching her at the Civic Center,” Nihart said. “It was always a dream for me to play there and make it to state, so that was a big accomplishment. That helped me make my decision in what sport to lean towards and (RCTC) just felt right.”
Though each one talked about the intangible gut-feeling that drew them to their respective colleges, each one made their final decision for a variety of reasons and have unique recruiting stories that ultimately led them to Tuesday’s ceremony.
Based chiefly on her early development as a promising young basketball player, Kniefel was the most highly sought-after prospect of the three and essentially embarked on her path to a college career when she was persuaded to join the Southern Minnesota Fury AAU basketball team as a freshman. Spending her offseason months traversing the state participating at numerous weekend tournaments, Kniefel’s recruitment intensified in the months directly after her junior season with the Tigers.
“(AAU) was my intro to that world and is huge for recruiting in basketball,” Kniefel said. “At that point I knew that this is my passion and I am going to be committing a lot of time and money and everything that goes into it.”
Wanting to originally get as far away from home as possible and having little interest in attending a private school, Kniefel made this clear to the staff at Gustavus when they first contacted her. She was also just beginning to receive offers from a number of Division II schools and was understandably enticed by the prospect of playing at the highest possible level.
Months went by and Kniefel eventually decided that the D-III level was probably going to be the best fit and a pair of sizable Wisconsin public universities made her final list. Though she was attracted to both schools for a variety of reasons, neither seemed to check enough boxes for her to feel comfortable enough to make a verbal commitment.
It was at this point that she decided to reach out to Gustavus about the possibility of taking a visit and the staff was more than willing to host her for a weekend. Kniefel was pleasantly surprised at how comfortable she felt on the St. Peter campus, and when comparing it to what she experienced during her other visits, felt like she couldn’t turn down the opportunity to join one of the strongest women’s basketball programs in the M.I.A.C.
“I met the coaches and the team, and like everyone says, you just get that feeling once you go somewhere,” Kniefel said. “And I had been to other schools and I liked the coaches and the campuses where nice, but I hadn’t really met the teams and I guess I really didn’t feel it there. Then at Gustavus I just loved it and it was close enough to home. I have three younger sisters and they are my whole world and I don’t want to be too far away from my family. It’s a perfect distance for me. It’s a great school. The academics are great.”
Nihart’s decision-making process was a little more protracted than Kniefel’s. Though she always had the desire to play college volleyball, it wasn’t until she was an upperclassman that this became a distinct possibility. Keeping an open mind and visiting a few regional schools, Nihart didn’t first come into contact with RCTC until she reached out to the coaching staff during her senior year. The program had built a stellar reputation as one of the best in all of the non-scholarship junior college ranks and the possibility of seeing the floor right away played a big factor in Nihart’s decision.
“I know they want everyone to make an impact right away and that’s what I am looking to do,” Nihart said “I am looking to push myself really hard and make an impact on the program.”
Nihart said she plans on taking things “year-by-year” and hopes to eventually play at the four-year college level.
For now, she’s more than happy just to take things one step at a time as she transitions to living away from home for the first time in her life.
“I am definitely going to rely a lot on my parents because it is going to be a big shift,” she said. “Eventually I will get used to it and I will stay in an apartment the first year, so I will have to work on my independence. But it will be nice to come home and see my friends and family on the weekends.”
As for Reuvers, she quickly built a reputation as a multi-faceted role player for the volleyball and basketball teams and was integral in helping elevate both programs to the top of the Gopher Conference.
However, if she was going succeed at the next level, softball was probably going to be her best bet. Jumping into the starting lineup as a freshman, Reuvers blossomed into the program’s top overall player and has led the Tigers in a number of statistical categories for the last couple of seasons. She will join Kniefel at Gustavus and integrate herself into a softball program that has averaged 23 wins per season since 2015.