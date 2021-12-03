COACHES
Head coach: David Fromm, 1st year.
Co-Coaches: Justin Fletcher, Marty Martinson.
Goalie Coaches: Devon Laiho, David Kelvie.
Team Managers: Jorja Pena-Howard, Chloe Garten, Katie Trenda.
ROSTER
1 Sam Pfieffer, 12, G
2 Wyatt Kriesel, 12, F
3 Grant Achterkirch, 12, D
4 Elijah Mazariego, 12, D
5 Ashton Hoffman, 12, F
6 Sam Knoll, 12, D
8 Ryan Gregory, 12, F
9 Joey Webster, 10, F
10 Mark Spurgeon, 10, D
11 Owen Beyer, 10, F
12 Joey Dub, 12, D
14 Devon Roush, 12, D
17 Casey Pederson, 12, F
18 Kaden Finholdt, 12, F
19 Benjamin Bangs, 11, F
23 Levi Kubicek, 12, F
25 Jack Sande, 12, D
26 Caleb Vereide, 12, F
27 Cole Schroeder, 12, F
28 Tanner Stendel, 12, F
33 Preston Meier, 12, G
KEY PLAYERS
Preston Meier (2021 Captain)
2020 Stats: 8-3 record, 234 saves on 262 shots for a .893 save percentage, recorded 584:52 minutes in goal.
Casey Pederson (2021 Captain)
2020 Stats: Eight goals (four power play goals) and six assists (two power play assists) for 14 points, averaged 0.74 points per game.
Joey Dub (2021 Captain)
2020 Stats: Three goals and nine assists (two PPA) for 12 points, averaged 0.63 points per game.
Tanner Stendel (2020 All-Conference)
2020 Stats: 14 goals (five PPG) and seven assists (two PPA) for 21 points, averaged 1.11 points per game.
PLAYERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Mark Spurgeon and Owen Beyer
Spurgeon and Beyer are 2 of 3 sophomores and 2 of 4 non-seniors on the Huskies this year and look to be core pieces moving forward with Owatonna boys hockey. Spurgeon is the lone sophomore among defenseman with five seniors playing alongside him on the blueline. Beyer, along with sophomore Joey Webster and junior Benjamin Bangs, is one of the three non-seniors playing with the forwards group.
2020-21 RECAP
The Huskies went 13-5 in the 2020-21 season and fell just short of winning the Big 9 Conference championship, which was ultimately won by Mankato East. They earned the No. 3 seed in the Section 1AA playoffs and defeated No. 6 Farmington 7-1 in the quarterfinal round before losing 2-0 to No. 2 and eventual section runner up Lakeville North.
Casey Johnson, Zach Kubicek, Dominic Valento, Tanner Stendel and Wyatt Oldefendt were all named to the 2020-21 All-Conference team.
2021-22 OUTLOOK
The Huskies goals for the 2021-22 season include winning the Big 9 Conference and being a major threat in Section 1AA.
Owatonna returns plenty of experience between the pipes with senior goaltenders Preston Meier and Sam Pfieffer, as well as along the blue line with five senior defensemen: Joey Dub, Grant Achterkirch, Jack Sande, Sam Knoll and Devon Roush.
COMPETITION
Northfield, Mankato East and Rochester Mayo figure to be contenders for the Big 9 title alongside Owatonna. Lakeville South, who comes into 2021-22 as the Class AA No. 6 ranked team, opens as the favorite to win Section 1AA.