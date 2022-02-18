Regardless of who came out on top between the No. 5 seeded New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers and the No. 4 seeded Blue Earth Area Buccaneers, the winner was most likely going to run into section favorite Maple River/United South Central in the semifinal.
The Panthers were hoping to knock off the Buccaneers and advance to hopefully upset MR/USC, but fell short after falling 40-28 to higher-seeded Blue Earth Area.
“I feel bad for our team tonight,” said NRHEG head coach Shawn Larson. “We had a chance and things did not go our way. We have been working hard and wrestling well lately, and unfortunately we fell short tonight. We had great effort up and down the lineup, we were out manned at a couple weights and we also had a bit of misfortune.”
NRHEG opened the quarterfinal in an 18-point hole thanks to a forfeited weight at 106 pounds and giving up a pair of pins at 113 and 120 before clawing back into it with the following weight classes.
A tight 6-5 decision win for Deven Parpart, a 17-3 major decision for Nikolas Petsinger, a pin by Aidan Schlaak and an 8-4 decision by Ryan Schlaak brought NRHEG within a team point thanks to an unsportsmanlike conduct call on BEA that docked them a team point during the 126 bout.
BEA rattled off three bonus-point victories and a 4-1 decision following NRHEG’s run and put the Panthers back into a 20-point hole.
Ralph Roesler at 195 and Makota Misgen at 285 both picked up pins, but it was too late for the Panthers as they faced their early exit from the team tournament.
“This time of year you need so many things to fall into place for team wins, and we just didn't have enough go our way,” Larson said. “Even though we lost here, we still have work to do in the individual tournament next weekend. I am still looking forward to a good day there.”
Annabelle Petsinger will wrestle in the first ever MSHSL girls wrestling state tournament while the rest of the Panthers gear up for the Section 2A individual tournament on Saturday, Feb. 26 in Blue Earth.
Full dual results are below:
106: Timmy Nagel (BEA) wins by forfeit (6-0 BEA)
113: Cooper Peterson (BEA) over Seth Staloch (NRHEG) (Fall 1:23) (12-0)
120: Carson Sturtz (BEA) over Annabelle Petsinger (NRHEG) (Fall 1:14) (18-0)
126: Deven Parpart (NRHEG) over Caleb Langager (BEA) (6-5 Dec) (17-3)
- BEA losses team point for unsportsmanlike conduct
132: Nikolas Petsinger (NRHEG) over Ben Anderson (BEA) (MD 17-3) (17-7)
138: Aidan Schlaak (NRHEG) over Ethan Oppedal (BEA) (Fall 4:26) (17-13)
145: Ryan Schlaak (NRHEG) over Blair Lunz (BEA) (8-4 Dec) (17-16)
152: Kade Gaydon (BEA) over Harbor Cromwell (NRHEG) (Fall 1:01) (23-16)
160: Parkey Meyers (BEA) over Clay Stenzel (NRHEG) (4-1 Dec) (26-16)
170: Kean Hicks (BEA) over George Roesler (NRHEG) (Fall 2:09) (32-16)
182: Cory Kitchel (BEA) over Aden Berg (NRHEG) (MD 14-1) (36-16)
195: Ralph Roesler (NRHEG) over Elijah Sanchez (BEA) (Fall 1:53) (36-22)
220: Adam Schavey (BEA) over Ben Hagen (NRHEG) (MD 12-2) (40-22)
285: Makota Misgen (NRHEG) over Frank Kale (BEA) (Fall 4:44) (40-28)
Final Team Score: 40-28 Blue Earth Area