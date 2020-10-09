NEW RICHLAND — Under the guidance of new head coach Jennifer Wayne, the Blooming Prairie volleyball team opened the season with a 3-0 (27-25, 25-7, 25-11) Gopher Conference victory over NRHEG on Thursday night.
Micalyn Trihus paced the Awesome Blossoms’ offense with 15 kills and Megan Oswald chipped in seven. Macy Lembke orchestrated the offense led a trio of BP players with at least five assists, handing out 12 as the team's returning starter at setter.
On defense, a number of players chipped with Maren Forystek leading the way with seven assists and Anna Kittelson was tops in blocks with five.
The Blossoms (1-0) are back in action on Tuesday at Medford.