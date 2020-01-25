It wasn’t perfect, but it didn’t have to be.
Taking the floor less than 48 hours after putting together one of its best regular season performances of the last couple years, the Owatonna boys basketball team didn’t exactly come soaring out of the gates. Instead, the Huskies struggled to solve Northfield’s sagging 3-2 zone defense, missed their first eight shots from the field and fell behind by near double-digits in the game’s opening six minutes.
Through their struggles, though, Owatonna kept the Raiders within striking distance and finally bounced in the middle of the first half, generating a 15-5 scoring surge to build a lead it would not relinquish in a less-and-crisp 61-53 Big Nine Conference victory on Saturday afternoon.
Despite their struggles, a win on the road against a well-coached sectional opponent is not something to take for granted, even for a Huskies team that is now 5-1 in its last six games and playing above .500 for the first time since mid-December of 2018.
“I said to the guys: 'This was not our greatest game, but you gritted it out (and) found a way to persevere through what wasn’t our most efficient night,” Owatonna coach Josh Williams said. “Defensively, especially. Really, I thought we did a great job in the beginning of the second half. Even though we weren’t as good as we needed to be offensively, our defensive effort put us in position to win this game.”
Owatonna held Northfield to 43.2% from the field overall and just 2-for-13 (15.4%) from beyond the arc. The Huskies won the turnover battle 16-10 and snatched 21 offensive rebounds against the undersized Raiders.
With three and sometimes four Northfield defenders hounding him every time he touched the ball, well-built 6-foot-7 sophomore center Evan Dushek battled through some early shooting struggles to record his third consecutive double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. He also blocked two shots and played a team-high 34 minutes.
Isaac Oppegard — a 6-foot-3 senior swingman — was all over the glass on both ends of the floor and led the Huskies with 11 rebounds to go with seven points. Sophomore teammates Brayden Williams and Ty Creger each drained two huge 3-pointers in the first half to soften the Raiders’ zone defense and combined to score 23 points. Williams was 4 of 9 from downtown while Creger finished with three 3-pointers.
