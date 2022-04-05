The spring sports season is officially underway with the boys and girls track and field teams getting things started with their first meets of the season.
Medford
The Medford boys and girls track and field teams started things off with the Gopher Conference Indoor Meet against fellow West Division teams. The Tiger boys took second place 82.6 team points and only trailed first place Maple River (184.5), while the girls finished in fourth place with 68.3 points and trailed Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
The Tigers claimed a pair of first places in the boys and girls 55 with Jackie Cole posting the top time of 7.78 seconds for the girls and Henry Grayson recording a 6.7 for first place for the boys. Jessie Ortiz (6.94) and Paul Cole (7.02) finished behind Grayson in second and third place respectively.
Grayson would also take first place with a 55.39 in the boys 400m with Cohen O’Connor behind him in third place with a 1:00.83, while Jackie Cole also claimed a second first-place finish in the girls long jump with a 15-11.25.
Ortiz took first in the 200m with a time of 24.76 and Cohen Stursa took first in the boys 1,600m with the top time of 5:30.88 and beating second place by nearly 12 seconds. The boys 4x800 took home gold with the top time of 9:47.19.
Medford also took part in a meet hosted by Plainview-Elgin-Millville, where both teams finished in fourth place with the boys earning 54.5 team points and the girls earning 52.25 team points.
Grayson and Jackie Cole notched another pair of first place finishes each with Grayson earning the top times of 1.40 in the 100m and 23.60 in the 200m while Cole finished with a 28.40 in the 200m and a 15-03.00 in the long jump.
MacKenzie Kellen took first in the girls pole vault with a 7-00.00 while Geroge McCarthy took first in the boys pole vault with a 11-00.00 with Dylan Heiderschidt right behind him in second place with a 10-06.00.
NRHEG
The NRHEG Panthers also opened their season by competing in the Gopher Conference Indoor Meet among the West Division schools. The girls claimed first place with the top team score of 129.5 and the boys took third with a team score of 78.
Quinn VanMaldeghem (6:00.70), Torri Vaale (6:31.84) and Annabelle Petsinger (6:54.00) rattled off first, second and third place finishes in the girls 1,600m while Jacob Karl, Conner Nelson and Gavin Sletten took second, third and fourth place in the boys 1,600m.
Evelyn Nydegger took first place in the 400m with a 1:07.14, Natalie Johnson took first in the 55 low hurdles with a 10.15 and the girls 4x800 team of Nydegger, VanMaldeghem, Holly Bartness and Journey Utpadel took first with a final time of 11:25.32. Nyedegger also took first in the girls triple jump with a 30-0.5.
The boys dominated in the high jump with Sawyer Prigge taking first with a 5-10, Jaxon Beck took second with a 5-6 and Will Tuttle took fourth with a 5-4.
The Panthers also took part in the the United South Central/Alden-Conger Indoor meet where the girls took first place with a team score of 114 while the boys finished in third place with a team score of 86.
The girls first place finish was highlighted by the 4x800 team of Utpadel, Torri Vaale, Nydegger and VanMaldeghem earning the top time of 12:30. VanMaldeghem took first in the 1,600m with a time of 5:56.81 and Nydegger took first in the triple jump with a 30-01.25.
The boys were powered by a pair of first place finishes for Tuttle, who claimed the top spot in the 55HH and the 55IH with an 8.46 and an 8.28 in the respective events. Prigge also took first place in the high jump after recording a 5-8 jump.
Blooming Prairie
The Awesome Blossom boys and girls teams took part in the USC/AC Indoor meet, where the boys took home first place with a 113 team score and the girls finished in sixth place with a team score of 45.
The boys top finish was powered by a trio of first place finishes from Bradley Simon, James Wohlford and Xavier Rennie.
Simon took first in the 200m with a time of 15.03 and had Sam Smith trailing right behind him in second place with a time of 25.43. Wohlfod took first in the long jump with a final distance of 17-01.75 and Rennie took first in the triple jump with a 36-08.50.
On the girls’ end, Annaka Forsberg took home first in the 200m with a time of 30.1 and in the high jump with a 4-0 while Chloe McCarthy took first in the 1,600, with a time of 6:48.22. Abby Smith finished behind McCarthy with a time of 7:17.28 for fourth place.