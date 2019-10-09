There are 10 of them, almost enough to form a separate team just by themselves. The majority began playing together eight years ago during the U10 recreational leagues and have elevated through the ranks as one ultra-talented group, winning back-to-back youth state championships along the way before jumping to the varsity level in the fall of 2018.
It would be easy for the massive Class of 2020 to form cliques within their own cluster of players and make it difficult to integrate younger athletes that might threaten the bond that has been hardened through years of playing as a single unit.
The Owatonna seniors, though, simply don’t operate that way.
Sure, they are very close and have accomplished a lot without the help of other classes, but what has truly set them apart is their ability to unify during trying circumstances and accept those within other grade-levels that might be battling for starting spots and playing time.
These are the Husky seniors, and there’s no insecurities in this group — at least not on the soccer field.
“I think for the younger girls it was a new experience for them coming onto the team with 10 seniors and all of us knowing each other so well,” Asia Buryska said. “But I think they have found upperclassmen to be close with and I think that’s allowed them to be close with us on and off the field. We have accepted them and they have accepted us.”
Indeed, Owatonna’s ability to evolve into an unflappable unit isn’t an accident and didn’t happen overnight. On a team littered with major contributors from four different grade levels, the team took their lumps in the beginning of the season, but managed to stay afloat thanks in large part to the leadership of the huge senior class.
“I think the fact that it is it pretty much the same team as last season has helped a lot,” said Josie Sullivan. “It has been the same dynamic, which is really helpful. We are always super-focused at practice and working really, really hard, so I think that is one of the good things that has brought us together in the end.”
Triumph through adversity
After not only dropping three of its first five games but losing two key seniors to injury, Owatonna was sitting at 2-3 and staring at an arduous and taxing schedule that would include 11 games in just over three weeks.
Beginning with a one-sided victory over Mankato East on Sept. 10, the Huskies would go on to win their final nine conference contests, culminating in a 5-0 victory over Rochester John Marshall on Oct. 3 that captured the program’s first Big Nine Conference title since 2013.
For the seniors, the championship — which was shared with Rochester Century and Mankato West — was merely a byproduct of years of hard work and dedication and the achievement of a goal they set out to accomplish at the beginning of the season.
“At the beginning of every year we do this thing where we say what our goals are as a team and individually and what we want for the end of the season,” Sullivan said. “At the beginning of the season we talked about wanting to be Big Nine champs and get far in sections, so that is now what we are working toward — getting to that next level. At the first practice we all kind of said we wanted to be Big Nine champs and then it happened.”
Owatonna’s tightly-knit senior class has experienced a great deal of triumph and adversity coming up through the ranks, and this fall has been no exception. One of the major obstacles they were forced to navigate was the loss of one of their captains, Sullivan, to a torn ACL early in the season. The senior said the actual injury occurred late in practice on a Wednesday in preparation for the team’s game against Mankato West. Having already experienced the exact injury as a sophomore, Sullivan knew what to expect moving forward and was able to process the situation with a clear perspective.
In fact, being forced to step back and observe the game from a different angle has allowed Sullivan to remain a major part of the team as a filter between the players and the coaches.
“It’s been nice to get to know the girls better on a more intimate way because they come off the field and might be frustrated and they talk to me about it and then I talk to the coaches about what’s going on in their minds,” she said. “I think that is what has gotten me through the season.”
With Sullivan and classmate Erin Holzerland shelved for the season due to serious injuries, the Huskies quickly adapted and picked up their first key win of the season against the high-powered Scarlets on Aug. 29, controlling the action from start to finish and pulling away, 3-0.
Though the team would go on to lose their next conference game against Rochester Century in frustrating fashion at home, captain Kaia Elstad said the victory over the defending conference champions was a major confidence-booster and stepping stone.
“They have been our rival for so long and we had lost to them for so many years,” Elstad said. “Josie had just gotten injured the night before and we were like: ‘we need to do this for Josie.’ We all just went really hard and we beat that team. It felt so great because we hadn’t beaten them in at least six years. They have been dominating the Big Nine. Once we beat them, we were like, ‘OK we can do this.’”
Following the marquee win over the Scarlets, the Huskies buzzed through Delano on a Saturday afternoon before tripping up against Century, 2-1, on Thursday, Sept. 5 and getting handled against Eagan, 8-0 on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Though the lop-sided loss to the Wildcats wasn’t pretty, it was the game against the Panthers that stuck in the Huskies’ minds and may have altered the trajectory of the season.
“I just think that we knew that we needed to bounce back because if we let it get to our heads, we wouldn’t have had a successful season after that game,” Buryska said. “I think that was a big game for us to just have a short memory and move on.”
Added Elstad: “I think it was frustration because Century wasn’t one of our better games. They won because they attacked us early and we weren’t ready for it. I think that motivated us for the rest of the season to be ready before the other team.”
Owatonna rebounded quickly and led from start-to-finish in a 4-1 victory over previously undefeated Mankato East and went on to win their next five league contests by a combined score of 26-3.
“I think once we score one time, we get hungry for more,” Elstad said. “I think scoring right away calms us down and we find each other’s feet a lot better.”
Perhaps having learned a lesson from its early-season loss to Century, or perhaps simply having evolved as a group, Owatonna hasn’t taken any team lightly since the setback to the Panthers. The Huskies finished the regular season with back-to-back-to-back shutouts and opened the Section 1-AA tournament with an exciting victory over No. 5-seeded Northfield at home on Tuesday. As they have frequently done in the last three weeks, the Huskies came out strong and dictated the tempo in the first half and led 1-0 before being faced with a 1-1 tie deep in the second half.
But if there’s anything this group has grown accustomed to, it’s battling through adversity, and just when it looked like the game was headed toward overtime, Anna Herzog tapped a rebound into the back of the net with 2 minutes, 37 seconds on the clock.
Moving forward, the Huskies are the only remaining Big Nine Conference team in the section bracket, which is something they has prepared for all season. Though they are 1-4 in nonconference games, the team is better equipped to handle the inevitable rise in the level of competition during the postseason.
“I would rather play (good) teams in the nonconference because you don’t know what it’s going to be like until you actually take the field against them,” Elstad said on Monday afternoon. “So if you get a chance to play Lakeville South again, I think that will be a really good game because they only beat us 2-0 and you never know that could happen.”
The Huskies will get their second crack against the top-seeded Cougars (13-1-2) on Thursday at 5 p.m.