BOYS BASKETBALL
W-E-M 64, Blooming Prairie 60
-In perhaps the marquee matchup in all of Class A on Friday night, the Awesome Blossoms suffered their first loss of the season against the No. 5-ranked Buccaneers at home.
Blooming Prairie scored first on the game's opening possession but W-E-M answered with a 3-pointer on the other end and didn't trail for the rest of the game. The Bucs out-scored BP 30-18 from downtown.
Karson Vigeland had a season-high 20 points to lead the Blossoms.
W-E-M's Grant McBroom knocked down four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 29 points
The loss drops the Blooming Prairie to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in Gopher Conference action while the Bucs move to 11-1 overall and 5-0 against league opponents.
NRHEG 67, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 66
-Lonnie Wilson scored 15 points and came up with a huge steal and layup to score the game-winning basket with 31 seconds on the clock.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Owatonna 52, Winona 45
-The Huskies came back from a six-point halftime deficit to pick up their second victory in a row. Sarah Kingland led Owatonna with 18 points and seven rebounds.
OHS out-scored the Winhawks 31-17 in the second half and held Winona to 33% shooting overall and 1-for-18 from deep.
NRHEG 61, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 35
-Sophie Stork finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Panthers to a conference win.