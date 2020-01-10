BOYS BASKETBALL

W-E-M 64, Blooming Prairie 60

-In perhaps the marquee matchup in all of Class A on Friday night, the Awesome Blossoms suffered their first loss of the season against the No. 5-ranked Buccaneers at home.

Blooming Prairie scored first on the game's opening possession but W-E-M answered with a 3-pointer on the other end and didn't trail for the rest of the game. The Bucs out-scored BP 30-18 from downtown.

Karson Vigeland had a season-high 20 points to lead the Blossoms.

W-E-M's Grant McBroom knocked down four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 29 points

The loss drops the Blooming Prairie to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in Gopher Conference action while the Bucs move to 11-1 overall and 5-0 against league opponents.

NRHEG 67, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 66

-Lonnie Wilson scored 15 points and came up with a huge steal and layup to score the game-winning basket with 31 seconds on the clock.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Owatonna 52, Winona 45

-The Huskies came back from a six-point halftime deficit to pick up their second victory in a row. Sarah Kingland led Owatonna with 18 points and seven rebounds.

OHS out-scored the Winhawks 31-17 in the second half and held Winona to 33% shooting overall and 1-for-18 from deep.

NRHEG 61, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 35

-Sophie Stork finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Panthers to a conference win.

