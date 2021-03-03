Game: Northfield (11-0, 11-0 Big 9 Conference) at Owatonna (13-1, 13-1), 7 p.m., Thursday, Steele County Four Seasons Centre.
Recent results: Owatonna easily defeated Winona/Cotter and Austin earlier this week by a combined score of 18-0. The Huskies are currently riding a nine-game winning streak. Northfield went 2-0 last week, beating Mankato West, 11-0, and Rochester Mayo, 4-0.
Last meeting: The Raiders won their previous matchup with the Huskies earlier this season, 3-2. Abby Vetsch and Molly Achterkirch scored goals for Owatonna while Ava Stanchina, Ayla Puppe, and Mya Wesling scored for Northfield.
1. If the first meeting between these to teams was any indication, expect to see a rather exciting game between the Huskies and Raiders Thursday night. Both teams are not only the cream of the crop in the Big 9 Conference, but arguably in all of girls hockey as well. Owatonna and Northfield have combined to outscore their opponents 162-18 on the season and possess two of the better goaltenders in the state in Ava Wolfe (Owatonna) and Maggie Malecha (Northfield). Both goalies own save percentages over .930 and rank second (Malecha) and third (Wolfe) in the state in goals against average. This match will likely see a fierce battle between the two teams' unstoppable offenses and their immovable goalies.
2. That said, the Huskies' offense may own a slight edge over the Raiders'. Owatonna boasts seven girls who have scored at least 20 points on the season, led by Olivia Herzog (36), Samantha Bogen (35), and Ezra Oien (33). As for Northfield? They have zero. Not only that, but the Huskies own a significantly better shooting percentage (15.6%) and shots on goal total (648) than the Raiders (12.4%; 493). It would be easy to assume that this game is the Huskies' to lose when scouring over the two teams' stats and box scores. But, one piece of information sticks out like a sore thumb in Owatonna's impressive résumé: The Huskies have scored less than five goals in a game on only one occasion this season. That game? Their 3-2 loss to Northfield. Even their blitzkrieg of an offense wasn't enough to overcome the Raiders stifling defense.
3. On paper, Owatonna holds almost every advantage over Northfield. That is, except for in arguably the two most important areas: overall defense and head-to-head wins. The Raiders' defense — anchored by Cambria Monson and Grace McCoshen — have held their opponents to 147 shots on goal, of which they have only allowed six to hit the back of the net. Not only is Malecha an elite goalie, but her teammates make it nigh on impossible for opposing forwards to get a shot off in the first place. This was the case in the two teams' prior meeting when Owatonna was limited to 34 shots on goal, well-below their season average of 46.3 per game. While Northfield's offensive output was also diminished relative to their normal during the previous matchup, they're arguably more accustomed to relying on their defense to carry than the Huskies — who like to devour their opponents by outscoring them — which ultimately tipped the first game in their favor.