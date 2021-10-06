Boasting home court advantage for the first round of the Section 1AA Girls team tennis tournament, the No. 5 ranked Owatonna Huskies were able to sweep the No. 12 ranked Waseca Bluejays 7-0 to advance to the tournament’s quarterfinal round.
Coming into the match against the Bluejays, the Huskies benefited from having a more experienced and more set roster from top down, led by five seniors and three juniors.
“This is a different team than we played about three weeks ago in their invitational,” Owatonna head coach Curt Matejcek said. “They had four girls gone that day, so I wasn’t quite sure what to expect out of their lineup.”
Owatonna found much success on the day from both courts after picking up some quick wins to start and closing out strong with a pair of wins in doubles matches, as well as one singles match.
No. 1 singles player Olivia Herzog had one of the best performances of the day for Owatonna, winning her match 6-0, 6-0 over Waseca’s No. 1 singles player Cecelia Huttemier.
The Huskies also saw wins from No. 2 singles player Alex Huemoeller, who defeated Sarah Robbins 6-1, 6-0, and No. 3 singles player Olivia McDermott, who beat Nicola DeJager 6-1, 6-1.
“A couple of games in and we really found our rhythm and played well,” Matejcek said.
The first doubles win of the day came from the No. 2 doubles pairing of Olivia Shaw and Ellery Blacker, who took their match 6-1, 6-1 over Waseca’s pairing of Addie Pfeifer and Mia Kanewischer.
Closing out the day for Owatonna was No. 4 singles player Emma Herzog, No. 1 doubles pairing of Lauren Thamert and Ashley Schlauderaff and No. 3 doubles pairing of Liz Roesner and Allison Wasieleski.
Herzog finished first with her 6-2, 6-0 match win over Takya Schoenrock, followed by Thamert and Schlauderaff winning their doubles match 6-1, 7-5 over Jaidence Medina and Miranda Breck.
“I thought we really played well in doubles today,” Matejcek said. “It was nice to see No. 1 doubles come away with a victory. Tough position; they battled hard all year long and just really happy that Lauren [Thamert] and Ashley [Schlauderaff] were able to come out on top.”
Closing out the day for the Huskies was Roesner and Wasieleski, who won 6-3, 6-2 over Sarah Haley and Trista Steinhart.
With its win over Waseca in the first round, Owatonna is slated to face off next against the No. 4 Lakeville North Panthers, who won their first round match against No. 13 Albert Lea.
The Huskies started their season off with a 6-1 defeat coming from the hands of the Panthers. Thursday will offer Owatonna a chance at redemption after getting a full regular season's worth of experience under its belt.
“Quality team and a team has just hovered right outside the top 10 in the state,” Matejcek said. “I know our girls are looking forward to the challenge.”
Since the first round and the quarterfinals are hosted by the higher seed, No. 5 Owatonna will travel to No. 4 Lakeville North to start play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.