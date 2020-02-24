Though the offense took a while to come around, Owatonna’s defense didn't slumped one bit.
In fact, the Huskies downright dominated.
Locking down the perimeter and pestering Rochester John Marshall at every turn, Owatonna held the Rockets to their second-lowest point total of the season and ran away with a 52-40 Big Nine Conference victory on Friday night.
The win elevates the Huskies to 11-4 in their last 15 games and brings their conference record to 12-8 with two games left on the regular season schedule.
“Unbelievable effort by our players,” Owatonna coach Josh Williams said. “Best defensive game by a group of kids in many, many years. The effort was exceptional, but their execution was even better. Their ability to follow our scout on personnel and the sets they wanted to run was as good as I've seen in a long time.”
Buoyed by a superb effort in the first half, Owatonna subdued the Rockets’ offense and contested just about every shot for the 46-minute affair. John Marshall shot just 34.8% in the first 18 minutes and just 37.7% for the game. The Rockets connected on 5 of 18 (27.8%) shots from beyond the arc and got to the line just four times.
Individually, senior Isaac Oppegard stuck with John Marshall’s top scorer Jacob Daing and held the senior to just five points on 2 of 7 from the field.
“Crazy impressive,” Williams said of Oppegard’s work on Daing. “Took him completely out of the game.”
On the other end of the floor, the Huskies bounced back from a chilly performance in the first half—they shot just 6 of 24 before intermission—and burned the nets after the break, shooting exactly 50% in the stretch.
Despite barely stretching past 50 points, four different players scored at least 11 points for the Huskies. Evan Dushek and Nolan Burmeister led the way with 13 points while Payton Beyer added 12 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Brayden Williamsb added 11 points and five rebounds.
“Four guys in double figures with only 52 points might be just as impressive as our defense,” Williams said. “That's everyone contributing.”
Since beating OHS 53-50 in overtime on Jan. 14, the Rockets (10-14, 8-12) are just 3-12 in their last 15 games. Ty Tucker led John Marshall with 13 points and eight rebounds.
LOOKING AHEAD
On Friday, Owatonna wraps up the regular season on Friday at home against Northfield before starting jumping into the Section 1-AAAA tournament on Monday, March 3.
Owatonna’s game on Monday was not complete by press time.
Owatonna 52, John Marshall 40
Owatonna scoring: Brayden Williams 11, Payton Beyer 12, Nolan Burmeister 13, Ty Creger 3, Evan Dushek 13. Halftime: Owatonna 19-John Marshall 19.