...ACCUMULATING SNOW TAPERS OFF AND HAZARDOUS WIND CHILLS EXPECTED
TO DEVELOP THIS EVENING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Another round of Arctic air settles in behind the storm system
and will cause temperatures to fall below zero overnight. Wind
chills of 25 to 35 below zero are possible tonight as the cold air
moves in. The best chance for the colder part of this range will
be over western Minnesota where the winds will remain higher.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Owatonna senior forward Lexi Mendenhall (11) surpassed the 1,000 career point milestone in the Huskies road loss to John Marshall. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Owatonna Huskies faced a tough draw Saturday night as they went on the road against one of the top teams in the conference in the Rochester John Marshall Rockets and played without one of their leading point guards in Holly Buytaert.
Despite a 59-37 road loss, the night was still a celebration as senior forward Lexi Mendenhall surpassed a major career milestone by notching over 1,000 career points scored.
She took a feed down low from senior center Audrey Simon, turned through some contact and put it in to reach the milestone mark. On the court, her teammates surrounded her and on the bench, signs were laying in wait for the outstanding accomplishment.
Mendenhall finished the game with a team-leading eight points and was followed by Simon with seven points.
Taylor Schlauderaff, Lexie Klecker, Hillary Haarstad and Lauren Sommers all recorded four points each. Morgan Fisher added three points, Avery Ahrens added two points and Ari Shornock added one point.
Owatonna had a tough night shooting the ball after shooting 35.7 percent from the field (15-of-42) and 12.5 percent from three (1-of-8).
The Huskies look to avenge their road loss to John Marshall on Wednesday night when they host the Rockets in Owatonna’s regular season home finale before going on the road against Mankato West to close the season.