Owatonna senior forward Lexi Mendenhall (11) surpassed the 1,000 career point milestone in the Huskies road loss to John Marshall. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna Huskies faced a tough draw Saturday night as they went on the road against one of the top teams in the conference in the Rochester John Marshall Rockets and played without one of their leading point guards in Holly Buytaert.

Despite a 59-37 road loss, the night was still a celebration as senior forward Lexi Mendenhall surpassed a major career milestone by notching over 1,000 career points scored.

She took a feed down low from senior center Audrey Simon, turned through some contact and put it in to reach the milestone mark. On the court, her teammates surrounded her and on the bench, signs were laying in wait for the outstanding accomplishment.

Mendenhall finished the game with a team-leading eight points and was followed by Simon with seven points.

Taylor Schlauderaff, Lexie Klecker, Hillary Haarstad and Lauren Sommers all recorded four points each. Morgan Fisher added three points, Avery Ahrens added two points and Ari Shornock added one point.

Owatonna had a tough night shooting the ball after shooting 35.7 percent from the field (15-of-42) and 12.5 percent from three (1-of-8).

The Huskies look to avenge their road loss to John Marshall on Wednesday night when they host the Rockets in Owatonna’s regular season home finale before going on the road against Mankato West to close the season.

