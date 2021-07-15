mitch seykora.jpg

Owatonna’s VFW baseball team kicks off postseason play on Saturday morning at Dartts Field. (File/southernminn.com)

 By LUCAS SEEHAFER lucas.seehafer@apgsomn.com

The Owatonna VFW baseball team will begin their run for a postseason title Saturday morning at Dartts Park in what is shaping up to be a perfect day for ball.

Owatonna, who is in a group alongside Albert Lea, Cannon Falls and Rochester Century, will play two games on Saturday beginning with a match against the Tigers at 10 a.m. The winner of the game will play the winner of the match the Bombers and the Panthers at 5:30 p.m. while the two losers will play at 3 p.m.

The Huskies wrapped up the regular season with a 16-9 record after winning eight of their final 10 games. They picked up their final win of the season on Thursday night in Millroy by defeating the Panthers, 11-3. Carson Krenke went 2-for-2 with a home run and a team-high three RBI.

Below are the cumulative pitching and hitting statistics for each athlete on the team, excluding those from Thursday night’s win, as well as the time and locations for all games that will take place on Saturday.

PITCHING STATS

LastFirstIPGPGSWLRERBBSOERA
DahlCole1.22000773029.40
AhrensTeagun11.1430013108156.18
TheisNathan5.1510263323.94
ArmstrongEthan0100000000.00
KaplanMason0100000000.00
HelgetKevin7.23110157466.39
HomuthChris24541019716122.04
ReinardyMichael34.18731231912293.87
HellerudJoe0.11000221042.00
BeyerOwen5500044895.60
OlsonCarson9.1402092571.50
SeykoraMitch205411439171.05
AndrixAddison1433001181204.00
VorthermsEthan1100011207.00
WalterAyden1200000310.00
TruelsonNoah2062221198143.15
ClubbJonny5200033224.20

BATTING STATS

LastFirstGPPAABH1B2B3BHRRBIRBBSOAVGOBP
SmithOwen51070000002330.0000.300
DahlCole1130227700056690.3180.500
AhrensTeagun103528109100127530.3570.457
TheisNathan18625719172001115430.3330.371
ArmstrongEthan2060461073001014950.2170.390
KaplanMason813111100031020.0910.231
HelgetKevin918143120043030.2140.312
HomuthChris1141321211100610820.3750.512
ReinardyMichael217460171160010158150.2830.403
KretlowDrew1037306600036520.2000.351
McShaneCollin101093210012150.3330.400
HarrisAlec1026234400043180.1740.269
HellerudJoe8772200023030.2860.286
KrenkeCarson14383695220291110.2500.289
BeyerOwen165341121020013151190.2930.453
HighfieldBriley1036288710025470.2860.444
OlsonCarson715112101024240.1820.357
SeykoraMitch218163241860014231630.3810.506
SchroederTegin5983210011130.3750.444
AndrixAddison0000000000000.0000.000
VorthermsEthan816126420053420.5000.625
WalterAyden729251513200612220.6000.621
DibbleCaleb717121100013530.0830.353
TruelsonNoah1856427700010111150.1670.364
IngvaldsonTristan1342351211100125360.3430.452
ClubbJonny6862200013220.3330.500

DIVISION TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS

At Northfield

Saturday

11 a.m.: Byron vs. Waseca

1:30 p.m.: Northfield vs. Winner Game 1

4 p.m.: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

At Austin

Saturday

10 a.m.: Austin vs. Faribault

12:30 p.m.: Winona vs. Spartans

3 p.m.: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

5:30 p.m.: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

At Owatonna

Saturday

10 a.m.: Owatonna vs. Albert Lea

12:30 p.m.: Cannon Falls vs. Panthers

3 p.m.: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

5:30 p.m.: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

At Red Wing

Saturday

10 a.m.: Red Wing vs. Rockets

12:30 p.m.: Stewartville vs. Knights

3 p.m.: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

5:30 p.m.: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

