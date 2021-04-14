Owatonna defensewoman Grace Wolfe was among those selected to the 2021 Class AA girls hockey All-State Honorable Mention team announced by the Minneapolis Star Tribune over the weekend. Wolfe — a senior who will be continuing her hockey career at St. Cloud State University next winter — led the Huskies in assists (22) and was sixth in points (27) this past season.
Wolfe, along with goalie and younger sister Ava Wolfe, helped form the foundation for a solid Owatonna defense that pitched eight shutouts and allowed only 27 goals on the year. Their 1.35 goals against average was second in the Big 9 Conference, trailing only Northfield's average of 0.6. The elder Wolfe was a major factor in the Huskies killing 57 of their opponent's 60 power point opportunities and also turning their tough defense into a frightening transition offensive threat.