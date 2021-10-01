Under the Thursday night lights at the Owatonna Soccer Complex, the Huskies hosted the Mankato West Scarlets in a non-conference matchup.
Riding a two-game win streak, Owatonna was hoping to make it three straight, but ultimately fell to Mankato West 4-2 in a very back-and-forth game.
From the opening kickoff, the Scarlets and the Huskies were locked into a battle of ball possession and trying to limit the opposing attack.
After trading turns going on the attack, and either losing the ball or having a shot get saved, the Scarlets broke through first in the first half, rattling off two goals and taking the early game momentum.
However, with just under 14 minutes remaining in the second half, senior forward Hillary Haarstad kept the battle alive after receiving a pass from Emily Schmidt, firing a shot and finding the back of the net.
Not to be outdone, Haarstad kept the door of the game wide open, as she found junior midfielder Ezra Oien, who fired another one in for the Huskies with eight and a half minutes remaining in the half and forced the game into a stalemate.
Mankato West got the leg up on Owatonna, finding another goal late in the first half, forcing a 3-2 lead in a game that could’ve gone either way.
Out of halftime, both teams kept finding chances, but struggled to capitalize on anything to turn the game one way or the other.
With about 10 minutes remaining, the Scarlets put things just out of reach with their fourth goal and the only goal of the second half.
Owatonna wasn't able to find the goals it needed to stay alive in the game, but head coach Nate Gendron still expressed some pride in the way the Huskies fought.
Owatonna will look to get back into the win column on Saturday when they travel to Farmington to face the Tigers at 1:30 p.m.