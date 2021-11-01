The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms run of dominance over Class 2A continued Saturday night, as the No. 1 seeded Blossoms hosted and defeated the No. 4 seeded St. Clair/Loyola Spartans 47-19 in the Section 2AA semifinals.
The Spartans of St. Clair/Loyola came out strong with a touchdown on their first drive of the game and tallied three scoring drives in the first half and put up the third most amount of points the Blossoms have seen all season.
St. Clair/Loyola’s quarterback Mason Ward went 5-for-15 for 50 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to receiver Simon Morgan. On the ground, Brandon Meng rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Despite the usual offensive output against Blooming Prairie’s defense, the Spartans couldn’t keep up with the dynamic play that the Blossoms got out of Drew Kittleson, Carson Brennecke and Tyler Archer.
Through the air, Kittleson went nearly perfect after going 14-for-15 on his pass attempts, which went for a total of 200 yards and four touchdowns, which was four times the amount of yards and doubled the amount of touchdowns that St. Clair/Loyola saw on offense.
Brennecke, Cade Chistianson and Xavier Rennie all caught four passes each from Kittleson, along with one reception for Archer, but it was Brennecke who blew the game open for the blossoms.
Out of his four receptions, Brennecke tallied 94 receiving yards and three of Kittleson’s four touchdown passes.
In response to the Spartans opening touchdown, Kittleson and Brennecke connected for the first time on a 65-yard touchdown. On the following scoring drive, Kittleson dumped the ball off to Brennecke for a 5-yard touchdown before hitting him for a 16-yard touchdown for their third and final scoring connection.
In between Kittleson and Brennecke’s second and third touchdown connection, Kittleson hit Chirstianson for a 6-yard touchdown.
On top of scoring through the air, Kittleson and Brennecke added an additional touchdown on the ground, with a 92-yard and one touchdown performance from Kittleson on five attempts and a singular goalline plunge by Brennecke for a score.
Archer held the title of Blooming Prairie’s leading rusher after posting 131 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. His lone rushing touchdown came as the Blossoms final score of the day to cap off their win.
Despite the 19 points allowed, the Blooming Prairie defense recorded a solo sack by Rennie and five assisted sacks as a team, as well as 15 passes defended. Sam Skillestad led the team with four solo tackles, followed by Archer with three solo and 10 assisted tackles.
With the win over the Spartans, the No. 1 Blossoms moved onto the Section 2AA championship game and one step closer to a run at a Class AA state championship.
Blooming Prairie will travel to Janesville Friday night and take on No. 2 Maple River, who narrowly escaped No. 3 Blue Earth Area with an 8-7 win.