MONTGOMERY — In a nonconference match sandwiched between a taxing weekend tournament and a high-profile showdown against one of the state’s best teams, the No. 9-ranked Medford volleyball team wasn’t perfect, but showed more than enough skill to pull off a 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-23) victory on the road Tuesday night over TCU.
The Tigers will now cast their gaze to Thursday’s pivotal matchup against No. 2-ranked W-E-M. The teams currently stand tied atop the Gopher Conference standings at 3-0 and will be meeting for the second time in less than a week as the Buccaneers defeated Medford, 2-1, at the Class A Showcase in Burnsville last Saturday. In that match, the Tigers won the opener, 25-16, before dropping the final two sets.
W-E-M, which is also ranked second in the QRF poll, has lost just twice in 19 matches this season, once on Aug. 27 against No. 5 Kenyon-Wanamingo and once last Saturday against No. 1 Mayer Lutheran.
Medford will take the court on Thursday having been humbled a bit at the Showcase. The Tigers entered sporting a No. 4 rankings, and after starting 2-0 with a pair of solid wins over Cleveland and Fosston, dropped back-to-back-to-back matches in a 6-hour span against W-E-M, Kittson County Central and MACCRAY.
Last season, the Bucs all-but clinched the Gopher Conference championship and handed the Tigers one of their five regular season losses with a 3-0 victory on Oct. 4, 2018.
Thursday’s match is slated to begin at 7:15 p.m. at Medford High School.
Against TCU, Medford (10-4) was kept on its toes all night against the “scrappy” Titans. The Tigers committed 21 hitting errors and miss-fired on five serves.
“They were a scrappy team,” Medford coach Missy Underdah said. “They did a great job of keeping the ball alive off of digs that you wouldn’t think they could get back over. We played hard, but still made a few to many mistakes. We need to do a better job of communicating and playing our roles. We get out of position on defense and that is where we struggle. We have a great defense, but we just need to find the balance to put it all together.”
Despite its struggles, Medford was never in serious danger if losing the match as they out-scored TCU 50-35 in the first two sets before hanging on in the third by two points. Kinsey Cronin led the team with 11 kills while Emma Kniefel and Alyvia Johnson added eight apiece. Morgan Langeslag handed out 20 assists.