CANNON FALLS — Owatonna’s offense picked the wrong time to go cold and ultimately led to a pair of season-ending losses on Saturday and Sunday at the Region 5C tournament held at Frank Hawks Field in Cannon Falls.
The Aces dropped both games by an 8-1 final score, coming up short against the Rochester Roadrunners on Saturday afternoon before losing to Lake City on Sunday morning.
The abrupt exit from the postseason officially caps what was a tumultuous, but otherwise successful summer for Owatonna amateur baseball club. The team finished tied for third in the Twins Rivers and defeated both teams (Rochester and Austin) that finished tied atop the final league standings. Veterans like Brandon Wolf and Kodey Kiel continued to produce eye-popping numbers while several younger players performed admirably in their first taste of wooden bat baseball.
After dealing the unprecedented and precarious nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and coming face-to-face with the possibility of losing the entire season, the state of Minnesota eventually gave the green light for recreational activities and the Aces (6-6) played their first game of the truncated regular season on July 1.
From there, Owatonna shoe-horned its final nine games into a 16-day window and appeared trending in the right direction entering the playoffs after winning their final three contests by a combined score of 30-6.
The extended layoff heading into the Region 5C tournament, though, stymied any potential momentum the team had created and the Aces never led in a pair of losses in Cannon Falls.
On Saturday, Owatonna had a number of opportunities to break through against Rochester, but struggled in a few high-leverage situations in the middle innings and scored their lone run on an RBI single by Payton Beyer when it was too little and too late.
Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fifth, Owatonna sent the middle of the order to the plate with two runners on base with only one out. Kiel — who led the TRL with a .529 batting average — struck out swinging before Tyler Smith bounced out to shortstop to end the threat.
One inning later, the Aces put the first two runners on base following a sharp single by Brian Simon and a full-count walk by Benji Hager. The rally, though, was quickly doused when Dexter Leer connected with a pitch that appeared destined for a base hit up the middle until Rochester’s shortstop ranged to his left, speared the ball on a single hop and triggered a 6-4-3 double-play. Owatonna followed with a strikeout, and that would be the final time it took the plate with a realistic opportunity to get back in the game.
As much trouble as the Aces had with runners on base, Rochester was just as successful, hanging a crooked number in the bottom of the sixth to open a huge lead. The decisive rally was ignited with a double that split the gap in left-centerfield and included a single, a sacrifice bunt, an error on a sharply hit ball through the drawn-in infield, a second double to the fence and a looping single that made it 6-0.
Owatonna’s top starter, Wolf — who entered the weekend with a 2.23 ERA in 36.1 innings of duty — allowed one earned-run apiece in the third and fifth innings before the Roadrunners' broke through in the sixth.
On Sunday against Lake City, the Aces mustered just three hits, scoring on an RBI by Dawson Leer. Owatonna used five pitchers in the game, including incoming OHS senior Matt Seykora. Wolf, Cody Johnson, Tyler Smith and Kodey Kiel also logged time on the mound.
Rochester, which tied with Austin atop the final TRL standings, followed its victory over Owatonna with a 10-4 win against Red Wing. The Roadrunners (9-3) will play the host Cannon Falls Bears on Friday at 8 p.m. with the regional top seed for the forthcoming state tournament on the line.
Wanamingo, Lake City, Austin and Red Wing also remain alive on the other side of the bracket and will decide the third and final state-entrant on Saturday.