Four. It’s the number that’s shown on the jersey of Owatonna senior tailback Dylan Maas’ jersey. It also doubles down as the amount of touchdowns he scored against the No. 1 seeded Rochester Mayo Spartans in the Huskies 38-33 loss in the Section 1-5A championship game.
Heading into Saturday night’s championship bout, Owatonna head coach Jeff Williams highlighted big play differential as what could be the biggest difference maker in deciding who gets crowned as Section 1-5A champs.
On Owatonna’s end, Maas was the one generating big play after big play to keep the Huskies hopes alive. By the end of the night, the senior tailback posted nearly 250 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, along with a five-yard touchdown reception.
Winning the big play battle seemed probable for Owatonna when it responded to an early Mayo touchdown with Maas busting through the defense and taking the ball 69-yards to the endzone to tie the game up.
Not to be outdone by himself, Maas broke through the Spartans defense on Owatonna’s ensuing drive and sprinted his way down the field for a 60-yard touchdown. In just two drives, Maas posted nearly 130 yards and two touchdowns.
“When I busted that first one, I felt amazing,” Maas said. “Then after that, I busted another one, same feeling and I just knew it wasn’t over until the very end.”
In the second quarter, he caught a pass in the flat from a rolling-out Jacob Ginskey and powered his way into the endzone for his third touchdown. In the third quarter, after trading blows with Mayo, Maas slipped his way up the middle for a 19-yard rushing touchdown for his fourth of the day.
While Owatonna’s offense benefited greatly from a career day by its tailback, the ultimate downfall for the Huskies came in the big plays Mayo found in the second and third quarters.
Trailing 23-7 late in the second quarter, Mayo connected on a 53-yard touchdown to cut the Huskies lead to 10 with two minutes left on the clock.
Owatonna was forced to punt the ball back to Mayo with just over one minute left in the half. Just 20 seconds later, the Spartans tallied another 50 plus yard touchdown to bring the game within three points with 42 seconds remaining.
The momentum only grew for Mayo, as right out of halftime, it forced a fumble on an Owatonna screenplay, which a Spartans defender picked up and returned it for a touchdown and swaying the big play differential back to near even.
Mayo and Maas traded rushing touchdowns following the fumble return, but the Spartans got the upper hand when it responded to a Drew Henson field goal with a 31-yard rushing touchdown up the middle to take the 38-33 lead.
“I’m just so proud of this group of guys, man,” said senior lineman Eli Spurgeon. “I wouldn’t be out here battling with another group. We had something special going there, it kind of got cut short.
“I love these guys to death and I’m so proud from where we came and how we finished the season.”
Owatonna had one last chance for a big play to give them the win when Ginkey was forced to roll out on a third and very long in Mayo territory. He took a deep shot and had two receivers with separation by the endzone, but the ball went a few yards too far and fell incomplete.
The nail in the coffin came on a similar play on the fourth down conversion to decide the winner where Ginskey’s pass was intercepted in a jump ball fashion by a Mayo defensive back.
While falling in the section championship game is heartbreaking, especially with the streak of section championships the Huskies had going through previous years, the team identity was up in the air when they faced Mayo in the first week of the season.
Battling some injuries, moving players around the roster and asking for some to take a big step up, Owatonna made the most of its season and sent off its senior core with a section championship run despite the adversity the team faced.
The senior core that played one of their final football games as a Huskie includes: Lane Wagner, Dylan Maas, Nick Williams, Max Dixon, Luke Wottreng, Kaven Torabpour, Taylor Bogen, Grant Achterkirch, Cael Dowling, Caleb Vereide, Eli Knutson, Ryley Glassmaker, Isaac Peterson, Alec Jarvis, Aiden Stowe, Eli Spurgeon and Reid Stauffer.
“It’s really been a brotherhood and a family and nothing but good memories,” Spurgeon said. “I love these guys to death; I’d do anything for them. I have their back as much as I know they have mine. My career as a Huskie, I know it's only a short time, but it’s going to be a big impact on the rest of my life from the life lessons I’ve learned from this team.”