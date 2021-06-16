Blooming Prairie girls golf was well represented at the Class A state tournament.
Aside from the eight teams vying for the state team title with their complete rosters, no other school had more golfers in the individual portion of the tournament than the Awesome Blossoms’ three.
Senior Jessica Ressler was the Section 1A medalist and led the Blooming Prairie trio at state by finishing in 10th place out of 84 with a 182 total. She carded an opening round of 21-over-par (93) with seven pars on Tuesday and improved to an 89 Wednesday with five pars and nothing over a seven on the scorecard.
Ressler made par both days on Pebble Creek’s highest handicap hole, the 376-yard par-5 second.
Senior Halle Strunk wasn’t far behind in 22nd place. She led Blooming Prairie Tuesday with a 90 that featured four pars. Strunk made five pars during Wednesday’s 97.
Senior Maggie Bruns posted a 112 both days with one par each round. The par on Wednesday came on the No. 5 handicap hole, a 320-yard par-4.
Park Christian's Emily Stueland took medalist honors at 166. Lac qui Parle Valley won the team title by 26 shots with a 720.