From a young age, Zander Hamman has been enamored with the world of dance.
The athleticism, the grace, the challenge; to Hamman, dance is the ultimate combination of sport and art.
“I think dance is an art and a sport, combined in one, because it showcases beauty, flexibility, and agility," Hamman said. "But it’s also one of the most challenging sports...It’s exhausting, takes a lot of cardio and strength and flexibility.”
Dance was attractive to Hamman. He yearned to join his friends — all of whom had been dancing since their days enrolled in Owatonna’s elementary school system — as a child, but an understandable level of apprehension kept him from pursuing his interest.
“I just didn’t know if I’d be comfortable being a guy in dance quite yet then,” Hamman said quietly with a sheepish grin concealed by a mask following the Owatonna dance team’s competition over the weekend.
He participated in other sports, such as cheerleading, gymnastics, and track and field to satiate his competitive hunger as he grew, but nothing sufficiently quelled his pangs for dance.
That is until the Minnesota State High School League announced it was allowing boys to participate in state-sanctioned competitive dance beginning in the 2019-20 academic year. This decision came on the heels of a judgement filed by Minnesota’s 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in April 2019, which determined that the state’s exclusion of males from competitive dance teams was unjust.
“Once the Minnesota State High School League passed that boys (were) eligible to dance in formation, he was all in,” Owatonna dance coach Victoria Johnson said.
In 2021, Hamman, who functioned as the dance team’s manager for the two seasons prior, became the first, and so far only, male to dance in formation among the schools involved in the Big 9 Conference. He has danced for the varsity high kick team as well as the junior varsity jazz team in all competitions to date.
“It was a huge step in the right direction for, I think, dancers in general,” Johnson said of the MSHSL’s decision. “Boys were eligible to dance at studio competitions, but dance team was considered a girls’ sport. Allowing males to participate has been good...Just within the Big 9, the coaches, to see a male on the floor, were very excited.”
Hamman agrees.
“It’s very important because I think everybody should be equal, not just based off a sport. ‘It’s just for girls,’ but it’s not, because guys can dance also.”
When barriers of exclusion have fallen in the past, support for the new arrivals has frequently been hard to come by. But examples such as the widespread support thrown at Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller, who became the first female to officially play in an NCAA Division I football game for a Power 5 school this past fall, are becoming more prevalent.
Hamman feels as though his involvement with the dance team has been received just as well.
“I felt like it was all very supportive," he said. "People just came up to me and told me how they think it’s great that I tried out.”
Hamman hopes to serve as an inspiration for young boys and to get more involved with dance moving forward. While he’s unsure if he has directly inspired any young men to take up dance as of yet, he mentioned that a number of the boys he’s coached in gymnastics have a particular interest in tumbling and floor routines with the intent of becoming better dancers.
After graduation this spring, Hamman plans on attending Nova Academy of Cosmetology and is considering going to culinary school after obtaining his degree. But in the meantime, he will continue dancing and being a trailblazer for young men across the state, living by the advice he offered up to his younger teammates:
“Enjoy every moment, because you never know when it will be your last.”
Hamman’s last as a member of the Owatonna dance team may come during Saturday's Big 9 Conference meet at Austin High School or the Section 1AAA competition March 6 at Bloomington Kennedy High School.
If it is he will be able to leave the floor with his head held high. He had the bravery to go where no other like him had gone before, setting a positive example for those of Husky Nation, male and female, young and old, along the way.