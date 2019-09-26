The Owatonna Tennis Association will be hosting a “Meet the Pro” day on Sunday, Oct. 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at West Hills Tennis & Fitness Center.
All ages are welcome to the event that is being conducted to allow members of the community to interact with Owatonna tennis pro Calon Surratt and take part in drills and games for individuals of all skill levels.
Snacks and refreshments will be provided by the Owatonna Tennis Association as all OTA members will be given free admission. Non-members will need to purchase a $10 ticket per individual or $25 per family of any size.
Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Sign-up sheet can be found at the tennis desk or by going online to www.owatonnaparksrec.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx. Those interested can also call West Hills Tennis at 507-444-4290.