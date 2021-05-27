Owatonna High School held its annual Athletic Awards Ceremony Wednesday evening in celebration of the athletic achievements of many of the school's juniors and seniors over the past school year.

"Thank you for exemplifying what it means to be a student athlete, for representing our community with class, always striving to achieve your very best, not just in your competitive arena but also in the classroom, and for being excellent role models for the other youth in our communities. Thank you, athletes, for everything you've done," Owatonna activities director March Achterkirch said during his opening comments.

Numerous honors were awarded to the athletes in attendance, including the Junior Athletes of the Year and Oldenburg Senior Athletes of the Year trophies.

Owatonna High School celebrated the success of their student athletes Wednesday evening, culminating in the junior and senior Athletes of the Year. Sarah Kingland (not pictured) and Payton Beyer (center) were named the female and male Oldenburg Senior Athletes of the Year. Nominees from left to right: Anna Herzog, Grace Wolfe, Zach Kubicek and Matt Seykora. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)
Owatonna High School celebrated the success of their student athletes Wednesday evening, culminating in the junior and senior Athletes of the Year. Olivia Herzog and Grant Achterkirch (center) were named female and male Junior Athletes of the Year. Nominees from left to right: Ava Wolfe, Taylor Schlauderaff, Landen Johnson and Preston Meier. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)

Grant Achterkirch and Olivia Herzog were named the male and female Junior Athletes of the Year.

Achterkirch participates in football, hockey and baseball and is one of the most highly-regarded prep linebackers in the state. Herzog is a successful tennis and hockey player who led the 16-4 Huskies in goals (21) and points (41) this past winter.

Payton Beyer and Sarah Kingland were recognized as the male and female Oldenburg Senior Athletes of the Year.

Beyer was a starter on this year's football, basketball and baseball teams and will be attending Winona State University next fall on a football scholarship. Likewise, Kingland played prominent roles on the soccer, basketball and track and field teams and will be playing basketball next winter for Minnesota State, University on scholarship.

Below is a complete list of the awards as well as their winners:

ExCEL Award (recognizes leadership and dedication to community service among junior student-athletes)

Connor Ginskey

Ava Hess*

AAA Award (recognizes high school senior student-athletes)

Sydney Hunst

Lane Versteeg*

O Club Award (recognizes student-athletes who have lettered at least five times during their career and three times as a senior)

Hudson Aase

Aaron Bangs

Payton Beyer

James Henriksen

Sarah Kingland

Zach Kubicek

Sam Sampson

Matt Seykora

Lan Versteeg

110% Award (recognizes student-athletes who displayed hard work and leadership skills; student-athletes were nominated by their coaches)

Sydney Hunst

Nolan Burmeister

Junior Athlete of the Year Finalists

Olivia Herzog**, Taylor Schlauderaff, Ava Wolfe

Grant Achterkirch**, Landen Johnson, Preston Meier

Oldenburg Senior Athlete of the Year Finalists

Anna Herzog, Sarah Kingland**, Grace Wolfe

Payton Beyer**, Zach Kubicek, Matt Seykora

*Hess and Versteeg were also crowned as winners at the state level

**Denotes winner

