Owatonna High School held its annual Athletic Awards Ceremony Wednesday evening in celebration of the athletic achievements of many of the school's juniors and seniors over the past school year.
"Thank you for exemplifying what it means to be a student athlete, for representing our community with class, always striving to achieve your very best, not just in your competitive arena but also in the classroom, and for being excellent role models for the other youth in our communities. Thank you, athletes, for everything you've done," Owatonna activities director March Achterkirch said during his opening comments.
Numerous honors were awarded to the athletes in attendance, including the Junior Athletes of the Year and Oldenburg Senior Athletes of the Year trophies.
Grant Achterkirch and Olivia Herzog were named the male and female Junior Athletes of the Year.
Achterkirch participates in football, hockey and baseball and is one of the most highly-regarded prep linebackers in the state. Herzog is a successful tennis and hockey player who led the 16-4 Huskies in goals (21) and points (41) this past winter.
Payton Beyer and Sarah Kingland were recognized as the male and female Oldenburg Senior Athletes of the Year.
Beyer was a starter on this year's football, basketball and baseball teams and will be attending Winona State University next fall on a football scholarship. Likewise, Kingland played prominent roles on the soccer, basketball and track and field teams and will be playing basketball next winter for Minnesota State, University on scholarship.
Below is a complete list of the awards as well as their winners:
ExCEL Award (recognizes leadership and dedication to community service among junior student-athletes)
Connor Ginskey
Ava Hess*
AAA Award (recognizes high school senior student-athletes)
Sydney Hunst
Lane Versteeg*
O Club Award (recognizes student-athletes who have lettered at least five times during their career and three times as a senior)
Hudson Aase
Aaron Bangs
Payton Beyer
James Henriksen
Sarah Kingland
Zach Kubicek
Sam Sampson
Matt Seykora
Lan Versteeg
110% Award (recognizes student-athletes who displayed hard work and leadership skills; student-athletes were nominated by their coaches)
Sydney Hunst
Nolan Burmeister
Junior Athlete of the Year Finalists
Olivia Herzog**, Taylor Schlauderaff, Ava Wolfe
Grant Achterkirch**, Landen Johnson, Preston Meier
Oldenburg Senior Athlete of the Year Finalists
Anna Herzog, Sarah Kingland**, Grace Wolfe
Payton Beyer**, Zach Kubicek, Matt Seykora
*Hess and Versteeg were also crowned as winners at the state level
**Denotes winner