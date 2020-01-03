BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The Blooming Prairie boys basketball remained undefeated on the season with a one-sided 64-34 nonconference victory over Chatfield on Thursday night.
Coming off a win against state-ranked Hayfield last week, the Awesome Blossoms kept didn’t miss a step and rolled to 5-0 overall with another pair of non-league showdowns looming on Tuesday against Southland and Thursday against Grand Meadow.
Gabe Hagen paced BP with 15 points against Chatfield while Kaden Thomas added 12 points. Zach Archer produced all his offense in the first half as he, Zach Weber and Karson Vigeland each scored eight points.
CHATFIELD — Blooming Prairie guard Bobbie Bruns accounted for more than one-third of her team’s total offensive output in the Awesome Blossoms’ 57-30 nonconference win over the Gophers.
Bruns canned two shots from beyond the arc and led all scorers with 20 points.
Blooming Prairie, which also received 15 points from Julia Worke, out-scored Chatfield 27-12 in the second half.
The Blossoms (7-1 overall) play again on Tuesday against Southland at 7:15 p.m.