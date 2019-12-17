ARDEN HILLS — Several Owatonna High School athletes competed at the annual USATF Minnesota Indoor Meet at Bethel University on Saturday
Senior Keenan Young headlined the list and notched the highest individual finish of the six OHS athletes that made the trip, capturing second place in the 60-meter hurdles with a swift 8.42 seconds. Young was the highest-finishing Minnesota participant as champion, Deyton Love (8.22), made the trip from Iowa. Young, of course, qualified for the MSHSL Class AA state in both hurdles events last spring and captured silver in the 300-meter race with a 38.51.
On Saturday, he also took part in the 60-meter dash and ended in 13th with a 7.53.
Young teammate at OHS, Evan Buck, finished near the top of the podium in one of the three events he participated in, stretching to 18-04.5 in the mixed long jump. He also came in 14th in the 800-meter run with a 2:32.14 and 21st in the mile 5:25.22.
Nick Steel finished in the top 15 in a pair of deep events, clocking a 56.44 in the 400-meter dash and a 25.58 in the 200, ending in ninth and 12, respectively. Both races had 60-plus competitors.
Jack Meiners participated in the 800 (2:21.55) and the 1-mile (5:03.32), ending in eighth and 11th, respectively.
Of the three competitions he took part in, Seth Delbridge’s top finish came in the mixed long jump where he posted a 17-04.75 and ended in sixth place. He also finished 17th in the 400 and 32nd in the 60-meter dash.
Youngster Isaac Miller posted an 8.22 in the 60 dash for 38th place and a 11.12 in the 60 hurdles for 19th place.