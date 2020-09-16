FARIBAULT — Ringing up a final tally that might never be duplicated, the Owatonna girls soccer team provided a super-sized encore to its explosive nine-goal effort against Austin in a Big Nine Conference blowout over Faribault on Tuesday.
In fact, the Huskies equaled their total against the Packers by intermission, reached deep into their rotation by the middle of the first half and ultimately pulled off an eye-popping 17-3 victory.
The 17 goals are believed to be a single-game school record, but that was unable to be confirmed by the People’s Press by of Wednesday evening. It is, however, the most points Owatonna has scored in more than a decade and the highest total Nate Gendron has witnesses in his entire coaching career, well beyond his two-plus seasons as the leader of the Huskies’ program.
Additionally, it is the highest single-game offensive output for any team in the Big Nine Conference this season — three more than Century’s total against the Falcons on Sept. 3 — and the first time the Huskies have scored in double figures since defeating Winona, 11-1, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.
In fact, OHS has generated its two highest-scoring outputs since the 2017 season in its last two outings alone and has out-scored its opponents by a combined score of 30-4 in its three victories.
The Huskies also jump to No. 1 in the conference in scoring average at 6.4 goals-per-game, which is 1.2 more than the second team on the list, Rochester Century.
Unsurprisingly, Owatonna might have also established a few individual records on Tuesday as well, including the highest number of combined goals scored in back-to-back outings. Fresh off a hat trick against Austin, Hillary Haarstad did one better against the Falcons and put four shots into the back of the net. In the span of five days, the OHS junior has gone from being one of several players on the Huskies’ roster with a single goal through three games, to one of the league-leaders in the category (8).
Haarstad was one of six OHS players with multiple goals. Ezra Oien scored three times while Abby Vetsch, Lydia Nelson, Anna Herzog and Emelia Marks each found the back of the net twice. It was Herzog’s second consecutive two-goal effort and the fourth game this season that Oien has scored at least one goal.
Ari Shornock and Greta Korbel each contributed one goal.
In a game that featured a number of statistical milestones and highlights, it was perhaps fitting that Mercedes Huerta-Mata scored all three goals for the Falcons (0-5-0), each of which came in the game’s final 35 minutes.
Owatonna (3-2-0) will look to extend its winning streak to three games when it hosts Albert Lea (0-3-1) on Friday night.