The Bethlehem Academy Cardinals girls’ basketball team avenged an early February loss to the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers on Tuesday night with a 59-44 victory in Faribault.
After a tight first half where they led 23-21, the Cardinals pulled away in the opening minutes of the second and built a double-digit lead that they never relinquished the rest of the game.
Bethlehem Academy coach Scott Trump said a strong shooting night and great effort by his team helped secure the win. Panther coach Onika Peterson said defensive miscues were her team’s downfall.
“We had a little bit of a rougher game tonight than we did at home,” she said. “We had some big errors where all of a sudden our defense completely broke down and kids didn’t know all of a sudden someone was behind them or someone cut and they didn’t realize that. That really hurt us, just not being in the correct spot. Friday we lost, the other night, we couldn’t buy a basket. Tonight, we had some big shots but again, we struggled and they (Bethlehem Academy) came out and played better than we did.”
Bethlehem Academy improves to 2-8 overall and 2-7 in the Gopher Conference while NRHEG drops to 4-8 overall and is tied with the Cardinals in the conference standings. Trump said his team’s record does not reflect the season they have had so far.
“I think we’ve been playing well for most of the year, we’ve been in a lot of close games and we’re still learning some of the things that have been put into place,” he said. “We’re just happy with how hard the girls work every day in practice and some of the results are going to start to show up on the floor. They believe that and that’s the reason they’re playing better right now.”
Bethlehem Academy’s other win came at United South Central, 66-53, but it also suffered close losses against Hayfield (50-46), Medford (47-40), the three-point loss to NRHEG and against Blooming Prairie (45-38).
Peterson said as the Panthers move forward, the priority is making sure they are playing their best come playoff time. Their goal is to get better every practice and game while learning from not only the losses but the wins as well.
The first half was close and NRHEG came back from down five points to take a one-point lead in the final minute. With just under 10 seconds left, however, sophomore Reagan Kangas hit a 3-pointer to put Bethlehem Academy up 23-21 going into halftime.
In that first half, NRHEG made its living in the paint as six different Panthers scored and generally prevented the Cardinals from finishing at the rim. However, senior Malia Hunt and junior Mercedes Huerta combined for 16 points in the half, much of it from the mid-range, as they guided Bethlehem Academy’s offense from the guard spots.
The Cardinals started the second half with five straight points to go up eight before Peterson called timeout. NRHEG struggled on both ends and were unable to score for several minutes, which allowed Bethlehem Academy to lead 37-23 with 13 minutes left in the game. The Cardinals led by as much as 18 points midway through the second half and while the Panthers were able to make a run to cut into that lead, they were not able to reduce it to single digits and Bethlehem Academy pulled away at the end to win by 15.
Sophomore Sidney Schultz led NRHEG with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, two of which ignited the Panthers to make that second-half run. Freshman Hallie Schultz added nine points, six of which came on back-to-back 3-pointers to continue the run started by Sidney.
Huerta finished with 16 points to lead the Cardinals while Hunt and sophomores Kaitlyn Trump and Josie Rose each added nine points apiece. Scott Trump raved about the play and demeanor Huerta and Hunt.
“Tremendous leadership,” he said. “You can’t have quality high school sports teams without senior and junior and upperclassmen leadership. You have to have that for the younger kids to rely on, to know that they have their back and they have understanding that only comes with experience. It’s invaluable in practice and in games for sure.”
Bethlehem Academy travels to Hayfield (9-3) on Thursday and then hosts winless Kenyon-Wanamingo on Monday, March 1. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva goes to Medford (5-3) on Friday and then welcomes Blooming Prairie (10-1) on Tuesday, March 2.