ONE CHAPTER ENDS, ANOTHER BEGINS: With final season at OHS robbed by pandemic, Stockwell talks about college plans

When Ethan Stockwell returned home from work at around 4:30 p.m. the evening of April 30, one of the first things he did was check his phone.
And that’s when he found out.
Before he even had a chance to unlock his screen, Stockwell was bombarded with dozens of notifications and alerts, the majority of which were text messages from his fellow classmates on the Owatonna lacrosse team.
Noticing that pretty much everyone in the thread was either thanking him for helping make so many great memories over the last three years or wishing him good luck in college, Stockwell didn’t need to turn on the TV to confirm the worst: The season had been cancelled.
“I wasn’t as sad for myself as I was for everyone else,” he said. “For my fellow seniors, this was it. They won’t be playing lacrosse again and that hurt me more than anything.”
Cushioning the blow for Stockwell, albeit just minimally, is the fact that his lacrosse career isn’t over. With academics guiding his search, the senior explored a number of options at the next level and just-so happened to find a college — the Milwaukee School of Engineering — that fit perfectly with his desired field of study while also offering an opportunity to play lacrosse as part of an NCAA-sanctioned program. He officially committed to MSOE early in his senior year and signed a commemorative letter of intent at the annual OHS Signing Day ceremony in February.
Still, the fact that he won’t have the chance to suit up for the Huskies ever again has impacted Stockwell — more-so in the immediate aftermath of the MSHSL’s announcement — and stirred up a few bittersweet memories of his experience representing the blue, silver and white.
“The first time the announcer said my name as a starter is something I will never forget,” Stockwell said. “It’s something that will stay with me for a long, long time.”
With more than a week having passed since the devastating news and more than a month to gradually come to grips with a decision that felt almost inevitable in the final few days leading up to announcement, Stockwell has processed the situation about as well as anyone in his position possibly can.
For now, he hasn’t moved on completely, but he’s willing to look forward, and his next chapter includes moving 325 miles from home and attending college in a city about 25 times the size of Owatonna.
Everything will be new, but at least he’ll have lacrosse.
“I have been playing since fifth grade,” Stockwell said. “I think I was just done with playing baseball to he honest. Lacrosse is a whole different sport and when I first started, I enjoyed it tremendously and have been playing ever since.”
Catching the initial wave of lacrosse that has steadily grown at a local level in both popularity and participation in the seven years since he first picked up a stick, Stockwell said he spent the first couple of years simply learning the rules and basic fundamentals of the game. Just before he reached high school, the three-sport athlete said it became his “focal point” as he grew increasingly comfortable with the nuances of his position and adjusted to the unique rhythm of the sport.
“Probably in eight grade is when I saw the most development and started getting better by leaps and bounds,” Stockwell said.
By the time he was a sophomore, Stockwell was playing regular minutes at the varsity level, which planted a seed in his head about the possibility of playing beyond high school. He continued to develop as a versatile long stick midfielder and was named one of the captains entering the 2020 season.
It was during the off-season prior to his final year with the Huskies that he seriously started exploring his options as a player beyond high school, but never lost sight of his priorities.
“When I was picking my school I was truly thinking academics first,” said Stockwell, who plans on majoring in Mechanical Engineering. “Lots of the colleges looking at me for lacrosse didn’t have (my major), so I was able to narrow the list down between two or three schools, and a couple of those didn’t have lacrosse, and Milwaukee School of Engineering did.”
On paper, MSOE checked all the boxes, but Stockwell still needed to see the place for himself before he committed the next four years of his life to the rigorous academic institution that requires both a strong GPA and ACT score just to be considered for acceptance.
Naturally, Stockwell’s first visit to urban campus centered around academics and he recalls being thoroughly impressed by the college’s core philosophies such as requiring all courses to be conducted solely by professors — as opposed to assistant professors or “lecturers” — and its relatively low undergraduate student body.
He also met with the head of the Mechanical Engineering department and was assured that his academic schedule wouldn’t interfere with his potential athletic commitments.
“It’s a small school and that means there are more professors to number of students,” Stockwell said. “I met the department head and we connected and he talked about how the professors are really understanding about athlete’s schedules and that they work around games and stuff like that. That really helped relieve some of the tension because I wasn’t sure right away if I was going to be able to balance a sport in college.”
Encouraged by his first visit, Stockwell quickly scheduled a second trip to MSOE during one of the athletic department’s “prospect days” and he was given the chance to not only meet with the lacrosse team, but participate in an “intense” workout with the current squad and receive some valuable feedback afterwards.
“They weren’t critical at all,” Stockwell said. “They genuinely wanted you to become a better player because that would help the program in the end. We also had a chance to just hang out in the player’s lounge for a while and that gave me a chance to feel out the atmosphere.”
The final piece of the puzzle that helped Stockwell ultimately make his decision was the fact that the lacrosse program was an official member of the NCAA Division III level, which isn’t always the case in the Midwest where a large portion of college teams still operate at the club level. Many of these non-sanctioned teams are still highly-competitive and well-organized, but suffer from the realities that are associated with being privately-funded through student fees and simply can’t compete with the NCAA when it comes to what they can offer an athlete in just about every aspect.
The opportunity to potentially compete in the officially-sanctioned national tournament, for instance, was something that was particularly enticing to Stockwell, especially considering the Raiders have accumulated a 23-14 overall record in the last three seasons combined. Before the bulk of the schedule was cancelled this spring, MSOE had won four of its first five games and was out-scoring its opponents by an average of 17-7 per contest.
"The coaches talked about how they had a shot at making the NCAA tournament two years ago and all the memories that came with it," Stockwell said. "You can't compete with that."