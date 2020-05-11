ONE CHAPTER ENDS, ANOTHER BEGINS: With final season at OHS robbed by pandemic, Stockwell talks about college plans

Ethan Stockwell, seen here on the right defending against Rochester John Marshall on May 17, 2019 at the OHS stadium, was named one of the captains of the 2020 boys lacrosse team and will play in college next year at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. When he first heard about the cancellation of the spring season, he felt the worst for his senior teammates who won't have an opportunity to play at the next level. (Jon Weisbrod/People's Press)