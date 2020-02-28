ST. PAUL — Two Westfield Razorbacks entered the opening round of the Class A individual state tournament on Friday morning and two Westfield Razorbacks remain alive in the state championship round heading into Saturday morning.
Hitting the arena floor and wrestling on adjacent mats at almost exactly the same time in the quarterfinal round on Friday night, senior classmates from Blooming Prairie High School — Colton Krell and Dylan Nirk — each won in emphatic fashion at the Xcel Energy Center to punch their ticket to the semifinals.
Krell (31-3), a state tournament veteran with a second place and third place finish under his belt, pinned his opening-round opponent Cam Sneed of GMLOS at the 3 minutes, 34 second-mark before capping his day with a 16-1 technical fall over Josh Steffen of Canby.
“I felt I wrestled pretty well,” Krell said roughly 10 minutes after his quarterfinal victory over Steffen. “I hadn’t ever seen (Steffen) and the fourth-ranked kid actually lost to him in sections, so this kid must be pretty solid. I didn’t know anything about him and of course I walk out there at five-(foot)-seven and it’s like ‘oh boy, he’s a little bigger than I am.’ But I always like wrestling guys tall kids — it’s a little easier to get to their legs. You just go out there and do what you need to do, look for shots and score points.”
Staying true to his second seed, Krell (33-5) will meet undefeated third seed Tyler VanLuick of Minnewaska Area in the championship semifinals at roughly 9:30 a.m.
Squaring off against a true heavyweight who out-weighed him by at least 25 pounds, Nirk turned a defensive battle into an explosive finish by pinning No. 4-seeded Cian Buehler (Otter Tail Central) early in the third period. In the opening round, he took exactly 60 seconds to stick Jude Olson of Fertile-Beltrami.
Nirk moves to 2-0 at the state tournament for the first time in his career. According to the senior, he his previous experiences in St. Paul were short and he entered this year’s event driven to stay alive in the championship round as long as possible.
“The last two years I’ve gone home early in close losses,” Nirk said. “This year, I have a different mentality. I came in as the five seed, which was a little lower than I would have liked, so that’s also extra motivating to me. I want to prove people wrong.”
Nirk (33-5) will get his chance to make a monumental statement on Saturday morning when he collides with second-seeded Scot Edwards of Adrian. Edwards entered the state tournament 31-3 and won by pin and sudden-victory, respectively, in the first two rounds on Friday.
Medford hammers remain on track
Medford’s duo of top-seeded grapplers — Charley Elwood (132) and Willie VonRuden (152) — each went 2-0 on Friday and remained on the championship path.
Elwood (21-1), the defending state champion at 113 pounds and 2018 silver medalist at 106, won both of his matches by decision, out-scoring Garrett Undeberg and Ramzee Molinaro by a combined score of 13-1. He will square off against Kade Sammons of Windom-Mountain Lake in the final four.
VonRuden (21-1) plowed through his first two opponents — Sam Nistler and Andy Dostal — and will wrestle No. 5-seeded Tallin Johnson (31-2) in the semifinals.