In back-to-back games, the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the Medford Tigers squared off. Once in Medford for their regular season finale and once in Blooming Prairie. Both times, the Blossoms came out on top, this time with a 43-0 win over the Tigers in the first round of the Section 2AA football playoffs.
Medford faced a tall task being the No. 8 seeded team and having to travel to Blooming Prairie to take on the No. 1 Blossoms, who showed their home crowd why they earned the No. 1 seed and the No. 1 rank in all of Class AA football.
Posting its third shutout of the 2021 season, Blooming Prairie opened up section playoffs using its regular undefeated, winning ways: big play offense and stifling defense.
Blossoms senior quarterback Drew Kittleson proved to be a big issue for the Tigers. The Minnesota State Mankato commit picked apart Medford’s defense through the air after opening things up on the ground.
After forcing a Medford punt on a three-and-out, Kittleson and the BP offense rolled out on the field. On the very first play, he kept the ball and broke out to the right side and flew past the pursuing Tiger defenders en route to a one play, 30-yard touchdown to open up the game.
From there on out, Kittleson got everything done through the air.
On Blooming Prairie’s following drive, he dropped back and fired a 20-yard strike over the middle to the out-stretched arms of Carson Brennecke, who got past the defense and took the ball in for a 42-yard touchdown.
Kittleson went 8-for-11 on passes and recorded 182 yards and four touchdowns with three second quarter passing touchdowns to Garret Farr for 23-yards and a pair to Colin Jorison, one for 2-yards and the other for 45-yards.
Medford quarterback Justin Ristau couldn’t keep up with his opposition on offense as the senior Tiger went 5-for-15 through the air for 62 yards and an interception. Its top receiver was Tyler Buck, who had one catch for 44 yards, as compared to Jordison, who had five receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns.
The Blossoms defense came up big in the shutout and held the Tigers in check from start to finish. At the end of the day, they limited Medford to 92 yards of total offense and thee first downs all game.
While they forced four punts and three turnovers on downs, while also recording an interception and a fumble recovery, the biggest defensive play came in the final seconds of the second quarter.
Backed up on Medford’s goal line, Alex Lea and Sam Pirkl got free and helped for force a safety for the Blossoms while Medford tried running out the clock.
The Tigers were able to force two fumbles on defense and recovered one of them, but the task of shutting down one of the most dynamic offenses in all of Class 2A football.
No. 1 Blooming Prairie will move onto the semifinal round of the Section 2AA playoffs Saturday and will host No. 4 St. Clair/Loyola, who is coming off a 13-7 win over No. 5 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
The winner of Saturday’s contest will face the winner of No. 2 Maple River and No. 3 Blue Earth Area in the Section 2AA Championship game on Nov. 5 in Janesville.