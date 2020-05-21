ATHLETIC FILE
Sports: Football, basketball, baseball
Notable accomplishments/achievements
Football: Big Southeast All-District (2019); member of Class 5A state championship team (2018); member of sub-district championship team (2018, 2019), team captain (upcoming 2020)
Basketball: Big Nine All-Conference honorable mention (2019-20)
Q: What sports did you play in high school and for how many years (varsity only)?
A: I’ve played football, basketball and baseball and have been on varsity for each sport since sophomore year.
Q: Which sport have you played the longest and when did you start?
A: I have played all of my sports in my back yard since I was a little kid.
Q: What are some of your fondest memories playing high school sports so far?
A: Being a part of the 2018 state championship football team and just hanging out with all of my friends throughout my sports.
TEAM FILE
Funniest teammate: Jaden Dallenbach
Most easygoing teammate: Jonny Wall
Most-competitive teammate: Nolan Burmeister
Notable vocal leader: Isaac Gefre
Notable leader by example: Matt Seykora
Best advice you received from a coach: ‘Don’t worry about a mistake, focus on the next play.’
Phrase, or phrases, some of your coaches always used: ‘Be relentless.’
PERSONAL FILE
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite movie: The Bee Movie
Preferred social media platform: Instagram
Nicknames: Beyer
Q: What is your favorite subject, or subjects, in school and why?
A: Any type of foods class, because who would turn down food?
Q: Do you have any siblings or parents that attended Owatonna High School?
A: My mom and dad both attended OHS. My brother will attend next year as a freshman and it will be another few years before my sister gets there.
Q: What are some of your non-athletic related interests or hobbies?
A: Fishing or anything outdoors.
Q: What are your plans after you graduate as they stand right now?
A: Play football in college.