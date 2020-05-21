Beyer

Payton Beyer stands a hair below 6-foot-4 and is a legitimate scholarship-level (NCAA Division I and Division II) college football recruit. In basketball, he went from a seldom-used role player as a sophomore to one of the Huskies’ top overall players and an all-conference honorable mention performer. (Jon Weisbrod/People’s Press)

 By JON WEISBROD jweisbrod@owatonna.com

ATHLETIC FILE

Sports: Football, basketball, baseball

Notable accomplishments/achievements

Football: Big Southeast All-District (2019); member of Class 5A state championship team (2018); member of sub-district championship team (2018, 2019), team captain (upcoming 2020)

Basketball: Big Nine All-Conference honorable mention (2019-20)

Q: What sports did you play in high school and for how many years (varsity only)?

A: I’ve played football, basketball and baseball and have been on varsity for each sport since sophomore year.

Q: Which sport have you played the longest and when did you start?

A: I have played all of my sports in my back yard since I was a little kid.

Q: What are some of your fondest memories playing high school sports so far?

A: Being a part of the 2018 state championship football team and just hanging out with all of my friends throughout my sports.

TEAM FILE

Funniest teammate: Jaden Dallenbach

Most easygoing teammate: Jonny Wall

Most-competitive teammate: Nolan Burmeister

Notable vocal leader: Isaac Gefre

Notable leader by example: Matt Seykora

Best advice you received from a coach: ‘Don’t worry about a mistake, focus on the next play.’

Phrase, or phrases, some of your coaches always used: ‘Be relentless.’

PERSONAL FILE

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite movie: The Bee Movie

Preferred social media platform: Instagram

Nicknames: Beyer

Q: What is your favorite subject, or subjects, in school and why?

A: Any type of foods class, because who would turn down food?

Q: Do you have any siblings or parents that attended Owatonna High School?

A: My mom and dad both attended OHS. My brother will attend next year as a freshman and it will be another few years before my sister gets there.

Q: What are some of your non-athletic related interests or hobbies?

A: Fishing or anything outdoors.

Q: What are your plans after you graduate as they stand right now?

A: Play football in college.

