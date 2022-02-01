The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers improved to 15-6 overall and 10-2 in conference play after the Panthers went on the road and beat Gopher Conference West rival Maple River 64-52.
The Panthers took a five point lead going into halftime up 32-27 and was able to extend it up to 12 points in the second half to sweep the regular-season series against the Eagles.
Junior guard Sidney Schultz led the way offensively with a team-high 16 points and was followed up by Hallie Schultz (12), Faith Nielsen (12) and Erin Jacobson (11) in double figures for scoring.
Sophie Stork also added eight points, Preslie Nielsen added three points and Quinn VanMaldeghem added two points in NRHEG’s win.
“Tonight was a great team win. The girls came out strong. Our defense was solid; they communicated well on the floor and helped off on Maple River's shooters,” said NRHEG girls head coach Onika Peterson. “Offensively we moved the ball, making the extra pass to find the open shooter. This was our sixth game in seven school days. That is a hard stretch. I'm proud of the team and that they pushed through going 4-2.”
Boys Basketball: Maple River 75, NRHEG 39
The NRHEG boys were swept in their regula- season series against the Class AA No. 7 ranked Eagles following their 75-39 loss Monday night and an 86-43 loss earlier in the season.
According to NRHEG boys head coach Isaiah Lundberg, the Panthers were down eight points with 26-18 on the scoreboard, but come turnovers late in the first half allowed Maple River to get a 37-19 lead by halftime.
“We played with good effort and had another good stretch in the second half where we got some good looks and did some really good things on offense,” Lundberg said. “I know we gave up 75 points, but for a lot of stretches our defense was pretty good. It was our 25 turnovers which led to easy baskets for them and the 21 offensive rebounds they had which led to a lot of second chances that hurt us.”
Senior guard Porter Peterson and senior forward Tyrone Wilson led the Panthers in scoring with Peterson’s 11 points and Wilson’s eight points and five rebounds.
Daxter Lee, Sam Olson and Will Tuttle all added five points each with Lee also recording five rebounds, Charlie Nissen added three points and Ben Shoenrock adding two points.