AUSTIN — Scoring goals at a wicked pace and out-playing Austin in every phase of the game, the Owatonna boys hockey team ran away with an 11-0 victory on Thursday night in Big Nine Conference action.
The Huskies scored five goals in the opening period and never let their foot off the pedal, pelting an eye-popping 71 shots-on-goal and converting on three power plays.
Eight different OHS players finished with multiple points and scored at least one goal. Zach Kubicek registered a hat trick by the middle of the second period and led the Huskies with three goals while handing out two assists. Casey Johnson scored twice and Collin Pederson tallied four points in one goal and three assists.
Owatonna (9-2 overall, 4-0 Big Nine) accumulated 32 shots in the game’s first 17 minutes and led 4-0 with 11 minutes left in the first period.
The Huskies take the ice again on Thursday in a huge matchup against Rochester Century at 7 p.m. in Owatonna. As of Friday, the teams have combined for a 20-3 record and occupy the top two spots in the Big Nine Conference standings.