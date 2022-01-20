Game: Class 3A No. 13 Mankato East (8-4) at Class 4A No. 10 Owatonna (9-2) 7:30 p.m., Saturday.
Recent Results: The Huskies are coming off a 61-44 win at Mankato West to maintain their perfect 7-0 Big 9 Conference record. The Cougars extended their winning streak to five games after defeating Byron 84-50 on Tuesday night.
Last Matchup: Owatonna and Mankato East squared off one time in the shortened 2020-21 season and the Huskies out on top with a 57-55 win.
1. Lockdown a talent-loaded Mankato East roster.
The 8-4 overall record and 6-3 Big 9 conference record may be deceiving as to how talented of a team the Cougars can truly be. They hit a rough patch early in the season after alternating wins and losses, but now they’re beginning to hit their stride with a five-game win-streak that includes beating Byron by 34 points, Albert Lea by 66 points and handing Mankato West its first conference loss. A big part of that is a roster that’s full of talent and when things start to click for them, the Cougars become a scary team to matchup against, which is something Owatonna head coach Josh Williams echoes.
“Mankato East, I think when you look at talent-wise, is one of the most talented teams in the Big 9,” Williams said. “I would say they haven’t played up to their potential consistently throughout the season and I think that’s a little bit harder for me to figure out because I know the talent that they have.”
Among those players is 6-foot-7 senior wing B.J. Omot, who’s been pulling in several Division I offers and was named to the watch list for the 2022 Mr. Basketball award thanks to his ability to stretch the floor and use his size and athleticism near the hoop for easy buckets. Alongside Omot is 6-foot-7 inch senior forward Puolrah Gong, senior guard Jacob Eggert and junior guard Giles Lancaster.
The Huskies will have to turn to 6-foot-6-inch senior forward Evan Dushek to help combat the size that East brings to the court. This will be another game where guys like senior wings Nick Williams and Connor Ginskey will be vital with their willingness to lock up defensively with the speed, size and length they possess.
2. Remain cool, calm and collected.
Owatonna isn’t undefeated in the Big 9 Conference and have two losses to two talented teams by a combined eight total points for no reason. One of the things that’s led the Huskies to having the kind of season that they’ve had so far is keeping their composure on the court, even if things are going their way. They have elite scoring, rebounding and playmaking with the likes of Brayden Williams, Evan Dushek, Ty Creger and Blake Burmeister, but it’s the ability to keep a level-head that helps them stay in games and pull away.
In Owatonna’s most recent matchup against Mankato West, Williams attributed the Huskies ability to weather the storm to open each half as a reason why they went into Mankato and downed the Big 9’s second place team. Even when West was going on a run to open the second half, they fought through and got a big bucket that killed the momentum and they were able to build their lead back up from there. Keeping that cool, calm and collected mindset against another team eyeing the top of the conference standings will go a long way and potentially distance the gap between the Huskies at the top and every other team beneath them.
3. A big game in front of a home crowd
The Huskies have played in several prolific games against tough teams and dynamic players on the court. This includes games against Class 4A No. 9 ranked Osseo (62-54 win), Class 4A No. 14 Park of Cottage Grove (58-52 OT loss), Wisconsin’s Division 3 No. 3 ranked Catholic Memorial (67-55 win) and most recently Class 3A No. 10 Mankato West (61-44 win). But one thing rings true about all of these games: none of them were on their home court.
“I hope we get a good crowd and we utilize that crowd to our advantage and the home court in this situation and this game,” Williams said. “I expect it’ll be a tough battle, so we got to be ready to go and be on top of our game.”
Owatonna holds a perfect 4-0 record while playing in front of a home crowd inside Owatonna High School. It defeated Rochester Century (68-59), Northfield (72-56), Rochester Mayo (73-52) and Faribault (101-46) in its home game slate thus far, but none of the Huskies high-profiled match ups have taken place at home yet. With implications on conference standings at the top of the Big 9 Conference for the future and the amount of talent sharing the court, Saturday night’s matchup against the Cougars will not only be one of their biggest home games of the year, but one of their biggest games moving forward and will set up for a second round in Mankato at the end of the year.