When everything was all said and done at the Section 1AAA Championship meet held at the Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course Oct. 28, Owatonna boys and girls cross country squads had qualified two runners each to the Class AAA state meet: seniors Preston Meier and Connor Ginskey for the boys and sophomores Carsyn Brady and Anna Cox for the girls.
While both teams earned two representatives in the state meet, they had fallen short of qualifying as teams, with the boys finishing in third (six points off what they needed) and the girls falling to fifth place.
Nearly one week after the section meet, the boys and girls gathered back at the same course they ran for the section meet and the Big 9 Conference meet in preparation for the Class AAA state meet to be held at St. Olaf College Saturday morning.
Some teams didn’t get the luxury of sending a runner to the state meet, and some runners are stuck as the lone representative, the Huskies will be able to lean on one another.
Preston Meier (Sr.)
Section finish: fourth place
Heading into Saturday, Meier serves as Owatonna’s most experienced runner when it comes to the state meet; he’s one of two to compete at that level before.
As a sophomore, Meier ran in the 2019 state cross country championship at St. Olaf, where he finished in 90th place behind a time of 16 minutes, 50.2 seconds. In his junior year, Meier qualified for the state meet after finishing in fourth place in the 2020 Section 1AA meet with a time of 16:39.08, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 state meet was canceled.
Capping off his senior year by racing in the state meet is special for Meier.
“I’m very thankful for my senior year; we were able to have it,” he said. “Last year, I know there were a lot of deserving seniors that didn’t get to run, and I felt really bad for them, but getting to end my high school career this year will be really exciting.”
Outside the section meet, Meier has been one of Owatonna’s top and most consistent runners. In the Big 9 Conference meet, he was 5 seconds off from claiming a first place finish, as he and Mankato East’s Isaiah Anderson stuck close to each other before Anderson separated in the final stretch.
Two of the main highlights for Meier in the 2021 season was taking 18th place in the St. Olaf College High School Showcase early in the season, which is where the state meet will be at, and claiming a first-place finish at the Red Wing Invitational in the beginning of October.
Closing out the year strong following the Red Wing Invite, Meier recorded a fifth-place finish (16:21.38) at the Ev Berg Invitational in Owatonna, then rattled off second-place finishes at the Mankato East Invitational (16:15.11) and at the Big 9 meet (16:15.11) before his fourth-place finish at sections to earn his third straight state qualifying bid.
Connor Ginskey (Sr.)
Section finish: sixth place
If there’s one reason why the Owatonna boys captured back-to-back Big 9 cross country titles, it’s thanks to close finishes among the team’s top runners, and fellow senior Connor Ginskey has been a crucial piece in the boys success.
Wherever Meier is at in a race, Ginskey was never far behind and acted as one of the main anchors for the boys team. Closing out the season with the Mankato Invite and the Big 9 Conference meet, Ginskey posted third-place finishes in both, which tied his third-place finish at the Red Wing Invite as his best places of the season.
Where Ginskey really started breaking through was in the Ev Berg Invitational, where he began his run of sub-17 minute times that followed him up to the Class AAA state meet. Despite an 11th-place finish, Ginskey ran with a time of 16:38.66, which was nearly 36 seconds faster than his third-place time of 17:14 in the Red Wing Invite.
In the closing stretch of the season, he posted 16:48.5 in the Mankato meet, then followed it up in the postseason with a 16:49.05 time in the Big 9 meet and his personal best of 16:36.19 time for his sixth-place finish at the section meet.
“We’ve put in a lot of miles and a lot of hard work this summer and throughout the season,” Ginskey said. “On top of that, with coach Chatelaine and coach [Luke] Holt’s workout plan for the year, the whole team got a lot better and dropped times toward the end of the year.
“Both me and Preston hadn’t [gotten personal records] in a year or two before the season, then we both were able to have massive time drops from our personal bests this year, so that felt really good too.”
Ginskey shared similar sentiments to Meier on closing out his senior year at state.
“Having the season we were able to have this year as a team and being able to run at the state meet as a last hooray or the last dance of your senior year, it feels really good,” Ginsey said.
Carsyn Brady (So.)
Section finish: ninth place
Only a sophomore, Carsyn Brady comes in as the only other runner besides Meier to have run in a state meet. Brady competed in the 2019 state meet with Meier and finished in 102nd place in the girls race as an eighth grader behind a time of 19:42.40.
Two years later, Brady will make her second appearance in a state meet after recording Owatonna’s top time in the Section 1AAA girls race with her ninth-place finish behind a time of 19:37.69.
Brady has seen some ups and downs throughout her 2021 season. In the very first meet of the year, the Austin Invitational, the returning Big 9 champ took first place and helped power the girls to a first-place finish as a team.
From there, her finishes fluctuated, especially in the closing stretch of the year.
She recorded a second-place finish in the Red Wing Invite (20:00.00) and a ninth place in the Ev Berg Invite (19:41.02). Then she faced some of the downs coming in their final meet of the year in Mankato.
While still a top 20 finisher, Brady went from going from second place to ninth place to 19th place (20:36.79) in the Mankato East Invite, then followed it up with a 29th-place finish (21:10.98) during the Big 9 Conference meet.
The big turnaround came in the section meet, where Brady faced a huge time drop thanks to a positive mindset. In nine days, Brady went from a 21:10 finish in the Big 9 meet to dropping nearly a minute and a half worth of time for a 19:37.69 finish, which earned her ninth place and the state qualifying bid.
“[The season] was kind of rough, but then the last meet, I felt really good, and I had a positive mindset, and that carried over in the race, and I finished well,” Brady said.
Anna Cox (So.)
Section finish: 16th
Heading into her first ever state meet, Anna Cox served as one of the more consistent runners for Owatonna over the course of the 2021 cross country season and has been one of the main anchors for the girls team alongside Brady.
Cox has seen multiple finishes this year as a top 20 runner, with a couple of top 10 finishes throughout the year.
In that opening meet at Austin, Cox posted one of her best placements of the season behind her fourth-place finish with a time of 21:41.10. Later on in the year, Cox added another top 10 finish with her seventh -lace finish in the Red Wing Invite.
Even in the remaining stretch of the year, Cox saw plenty of finishes inside the top 20 of runners. She fell to 21st place in the Ev Berg Invite, but then hopped back into the top 20 with a 16th-place finish (20:33.41) in the Mankato West invite and an 11th-place finish (20:24.76) in the Big 9 meet.
While she finished in 16th place during the Section 1AAA meet, Cox was the sixth individual runner to earn a state bid after she came within about four seconds of a sub-20 minute time with her personal best time of 20:04.38.
Cox has been closing in on a 2-minute drop in time with a difference of nearly 1 minute and 37 seconds worth of time from the first meet in Austin to her most recent time in the section race.
“I was really proud of myself,” Cox said. “I feel like I stayed pretty consistent, and then at sections, I was able to drop quite a bit, and I hope to break 20 [minutes] for state.”
Meier and Ginskey will run in the Class AAA boys race at 9:30 a.m. at St. Olaf College. Brady and Cox will follow things up with the Class AAA girls race at 10:30 a.m. Awards for the races are slated to be announced at 11:15 a.m.