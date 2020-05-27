BEST OF THE BEST: OHS announces Athlete of Year winners for junior class

Drawing from a list of six total finalists — and emerging from a group of three high-achieving individuals for their respective gender — Lindsay Bangs and Payton Beyer have been named the 2019-2020 Oldenburg Photography Female and Male Athlete of the Year Award-winners at Owatonna High School.
The winners were confirmed by Activities Director Marc Achterkirch and decided by a panel of OHS coaches.
Aside from Bangs and Beyer, the four remaining finalists for the junior class included Sarah Kingland and Grace Wolfe for the girls and Brayden Truelson and Zach Kubicek for the boys.
LINDSAY BANGS (gymnastics, track & field)
Though this past academic year was her first as an upperclassman, Bangs had already achieved a great deal of success at the highest level of varsity competition well before her junior season.
This past winter, she captured fourth place in the all-around competition at the Class AA state gymnastics meet, earning her fourth consecutive top five finish at the prestigious event in Minneapolis. The previous three seasons she finished third (sophomore), fifth (freshman) and fourth (eighth grade), respectively.
Aside from her elite status at the state level, Bangs has also attained numerous Big Nine Conference and Section 1-AA individual championships and accolades. This past season, she helped guide the Huskies to a fifth straight conference title and a second-place finish at the section meet. The previous four years, she was a key member of the Huskies team that captured the Section 1-AA crown and claimed the bronze medal at the 2017, 2018 and 2019 state competitions.
Bangs has already left an indelible mark within the gymnastics program and will ultimately be regarded as the most-accomplished gymnast in OHS history when all is said and done, but has also made a name for herself on the track and field team.
As a sophomore, she won the conference championship in the high jump with a 5-03 and finished in third at the Section 1-AA meet with a 5-00. She also qualified for the Hamline Elite meet and earned a spot on the OHS honor roll.
PAYTON BEYER (football, basketball, baseball)
Sparked by an outstanding season on the gridiron, Beyer carried his success onto the hardwood and enjoyed a memorable breakout year in 2019-2020.
In the fall, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound two-way starter was named first-team all-district in the Big Southeast after leading the Huskies in receiving yards (520) while finishing tied with Ethan Walter in receiving touchdowns (6).
On the other side of the ball, the cornerback intercepted a team-best five passes and was often tasked with covering the opposition's top receiving threat. In the fourth quarter of a tight game against Rochester Mayo on Friday, Sept. 20, Beyer picked off two passes to help Owatonna seal a 31-14 victory in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated.
After the grueling football season that included a sub-district and section championship, Beyer sat out the first two games for the Huskies' basketball team with an illness and made his debut against Albert Lea on Dec. 14. Within two weeks, he was at full strength and taking the first few steps in a season that would ultimately earn him all-conference honorable mention consideration and first-team all-area accolades. A year after seeing only limited action at the varsity level, Beyer averaged 10.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
Beyer — who was set to join the OHS varsity baseball team this spring and see extended action in the outfield and on the mound — appears to be destined for a college football career as he’s already been offered scholarships from multiple Division II programs and visited Division I South Dakota State University.