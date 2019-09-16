When Brayden Truelson takes a snap, he is spoiled with time and options.
Already boasting an accurate arm and excellent awareness, the junior quarterback is given the opportunity to put his considerable repertoire of skills to work. Receivers can break open, patterns can evolve and defenders are forced to remain in coverage for an uncomfortably long period of time.
And then, he chooses.
In this particular instance against New Prague last Friday, he quickly scans the field before twirling a pass just out of reach of a defender and into the waiting hands of Matt Williams on the right side of the end zone.
Touchdown. Six points. Owatonna is rolling.
Truelson has completed 67.9% of his passes this season — an exceptionally high number for a high school quarterback — and piled up 429 yards and five touchdowns. Four different receivers have hauled in at least four passes and four have found the end zone. In total, nine have at least one reception.
Fellow signal-caller, Sol Havelka, has been been equally efficient as Truelson, connecting on 10 of 14 passes (71.4%) for 165 yards and two TD passes in limited action.
Combined, Truelson and Havelka are 35-for-51 (68.6%) for 594 yards and seven scores.
“It’s awesome,” Truelson said of the time the offensive line has given him to throw. “Those guys are really good. I can just sit back there and go through my first, second and third reads and I’m not even being touched, so it’s huge.”
Indeed, Truelson and Havelka have been able to carve up defenses with very little obstruction from the opposition. Truelson — who has started each game handled roughly 70% of the first-team snaps — has been sacked once and hurried only a small handful of times.
Owatonna’s offensive line retains three high-level starters from last season’s state-championship team and has another, Isaiah Noeldner, ready to join the fray within the next 2-4 weeks as he finishes the final phase of his rehab stemming from a torn ACL suffered late last winter. Though they are eager get their first-team all-district center back in the lineup, Noeldner’s return won’t be rushed. The starting five — which recently added left tackle Liam Dublin (5-11, 295) to the mix as Ethan Rohman transitions to defense on a full-time basis — has put together one of the best three-game stretches to start the season for any group OHS has had in the last decade.
“The line has made some things happen with their pass protection,” Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said after Owatonna’s 56-13 victory over New Prague. “Very clean pockets for both (Truelson) and Sol. Both had time to deliver and wait for receivers to break open and our line did a very nice job.”
With the front five setting the table and affording both quarterbacks time to make the right throw, Owatonna’s deep stable of receivers has flourished. Walter has transformed into one of the most lethal weapons in all of Class 5A and came into Friday’s game with 13 receptions and two touchdowns in the first two weeks of the season. He added another two catches and one score against the Trojans and now has 15 grabs for 227 yards and three touchdowns. It should also be noted that he’s been used as a running back as well and has 109 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Walter is the quintessential slot receiver in Owatonna’s air-raid offense while teammates Matt Williams, Isaac Oppegard and Payton Beyer each bring unique skills to the table and have shined at different moments throughout the season.
Against New Prague, it was Williams’ turn to spearhead the group as the senior hauled in a team-high three passes for 54 yards and one touchdown. In the first quarter alone, he made an acrobatic diving catch with a defender draped all over him in front of the Trojans’ sideline for a 31-yard gain and hauled in an 11-yard touchdown.
Oppegard — an athletic, 6-foot-2 wide out with a pogo-stick vertical — has caught three balls and has already surpassed 100 yards. Beyer, who boasts a similar height and skills to Oppegard, has four catches for 86 yards and one score.
“All four played last year so it’s kind of like building off that and it’s a ton of fun,” Truelson said. “You can just pick and choose the matchup you want going into it and carve up a defense. It’s crazy all the guys we have. You can go anywhere and do a lot of things with this offense."