GIRLS SOCCER: Owatonna 3, Mankato West 0
The Huskies picked up their first win of the season in emphatic fashion, beating the previously undefeated Big Nine Conference champions.
"Everyone played really well for us tonight," Owatonna coach Nate Gendron said.
Asia Buryska scored first for the Huskies (1-1-0) and netted the game-winning goal with 14 minutes, 3 second left in the first half, receiving a pass on the middle of the field and splitting two defenders before finishing with her left foot.
Abby Vetsch earned her first varsity goal roughly four minutes into the second half. Grace Wolfe rounded out the scoring with five minutes left in the game with a nice chip over the goalie.
Owatonna plays again at 4 p.m. against Delano on Friday at home.
BOYS SOCCER: Owatonna 2, Mankato West 2
MANKATO -- Despite dominating possession and putting "more than 30" good looks at the net, the Huskies were forced to settle for a tie in a Big Nine Conference contest on the road.
"We did everything right expect win 10-0," OHS coach Bob Waypa said over the phone. "I think the guys are frustrated with how this one went. You could tell they were starting to press toward the end of the game."
Lane Versteeg and Nolan Burmeister both scored one goal for the Huskies (0-2-1).
TENNIS: Owatonna 7, Winona 0
The Huskies moved to 4-3 overall and 4-1 in the Big Nine Conference with a one-sided win at home.
Owatonna dominated up and down the ladder, win all seven matches in straight sets and won each won by at least a two-game margin.
Olivia Herzog won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
VOLLEYBALL: Medford 3, Pine Island 0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-11)
MEDFORD -- Kinsey Cronin blasted a team-high 15 kills and Alyvia Johnson added eight to help the Tigers' capture their second consecutive victory over a Class AA opponent.
Morgan Langeslag handed out 18 assists while Johnson and Cronin both notched a pair of aces.
Medford moves to 2-1 overall, beating the Panthers and Byron after falling to Minneota to start the season last Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL: Goodhue 3, Blooming Prairie 0 (25-10, 25-22, 25-22)
BLOOMING PRAIRIE -- A lop-sided opening set overshadowed what was a competitive match between a pair of Section 1-A foes.
Micalyn Trihus slammed eight kills and collected five for the the Awesome Blossoms (1-2 overall) and Julia Worke contributed seven kills and 14 digs.
Maggie Bruns and Heather Pirkl combined for 13 assists for BP.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Owatonna 1st of 3 at River Falls
RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- Caryson Brady clocked a first place time of 18:01 at a race that Owatonna coach Dan Leer said was "not a true 5K" to lead the Huskies to victory.
"It was nice to bring home some hardware," Leer added. "It was more of a 'scrimmage' but the girls competed well."
Jaci Burtis finished second overall with a 19:26 while teammate Zinash Valen also medaled at 14th place with a time of 19:29.
Chippewa Falls finished in second and River Falls in third.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Owatonna 15th of 39 at St. Olaf Showcase
NORTHFIELD -- With just two days to recover from its season-opening meet in Austin, Owatonna maintained a steady pace and finished in the upper-half of a large and deep race at St. Olaf College.
"The team was running tired today," OHS coach Dave Chatelaine said. "We chose to run this meet so we could have an opportunity to run on the state meet course and prepare to run in a large field of runners like what we experience later in September at the Griak Invitational."
Preston Meier led the Huskies with a 16:58, finishing in 21st place overall. Jack Meiners clocked Owatonna's second-fastest time at 17:57 (62nd) while Brayden Williams slipped into the top 100 of 700-plus runners with a 18:20.
BOYS/GIRLS BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Blooming Prairie, Medford compete at Stewartville Invite
STEWARTVILLE -- Isaac Ille led the Awesome Blossoms with a 41st place finish, navigating the course in 20:06. Hose Baker was next in 89th (21:34).
Abby Smith led the girls with a 25:22, ending in 55th place.
The boys finished in 15th of 20 complete team while the girls ended in 15th of 16.
Tyler Stursa posted Medford's best time with a 19:19.3 and finished in 20th place and was followed by Garrett Fitzgerald in 37th (19:54.8). The Tigers finished in 10th place.
La Crescent won the event with and placed four runners in the top 10.