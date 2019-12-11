MAPLETON — Shifting into cruise control after building a massive first half lead, the Blooming Prairie girls basketball team remained undefeated on the young season with a 55-36 victory over Maple River in Gopher Conference action Tuesday night.
The Awesome Blossoms, who came into the game having out-scored their first two opponents by an average of 35 points, raced out to a 34-9 advantage and took a 36-18 lead into the break.
Though BP head coach, John Bruns, admits the second half was a little “sloppy” at times, the Blossoms’ lead never dipped below 16 points.
Bobbie Bruns and Julia Worke combined for 19 first-half points while Megan Oswald scored 12 of her team-high 16 points after the break.
Worke drilled a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 14 points while Bobbie Bruns ended with nine.
Blooming Prairie (3-0 overall, 2-0 Gopher), which finished 10-for-12 from the line against Maple River, plays again on Friday at NRHEG.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE 55, MAPLE RIVER 36
Blooming Prairie scoring: Maggie Bruns 6; Bobbie Bruns 9; Maren Forystek 2; Maya Lembke 3; Julia Worke 14; Allison Krohnberg 5; Megan Oswald 16.